30 years of SRK: Highest-grossing films of Shah Rukh Khan

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 12:09 PM(IST)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has completed 30 years in the industry. Yes, you read it right! He has been associated with the Indian entertainment industry for the last three decades and he is still going strong with multiple high-budget films in the pipeline. Fondly called King Khan, he is the undisputed king of Bollywood and his stardom has grown immensely with every film release and brand deal. Over the years, he has given several hits and has broken several box office records. Check out his highest-grossing films here!

View in App

Chennai Express

The 2013 film 'Chennai Express', which starred Deepika Padukone in the lead opposite SRK, turned out to be a blockbuster at the BO. The film earned 423 crores worlwide and is currently streaming on Netflix.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Happy New Year

Released in 2014, 'Happy New Year' was a fun watch and it also did well at the box office. The Farah Khan film grossed approximately Rs 408 crore worldwide.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Dilwale

'Dilwale' starred Kajol in the lead along with Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon playing pivotal roles. The film earned over Rs 400 crore gross worldwide.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Raees

SRK's 2017 film 'Raees' was directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Gauri Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film grossed nearly Rs 304 crore Worldwide.

(Photograph:Instagram)

My Name Is Khan

Karan Johar directorial 'My Name Is Khan' earned great reviews from critics, as well as fans. The film's final worldwide gross was over Rs 200 crore back in 2010.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Don 2

Farhan Akhtar directorial 'Don 2' released in 2011. The worldwide gross box office collection of the film was over Rs 200 crore.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' released in theatres on November 13, 2012. Its estimated box office collection is nearly Rs 211 crore.

(Photograph:Instagram)

Topics

Read in App