30 years of SRK: Highest-grossing films of Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has completed 30 years in the industry. Yes, you read it right! He has been associated with the Indian entertainment industry for the last three decades and he is still going strong with multiple high-budget films in the pipeline. Fondly called King Khan, he is the undisputed king of Bollywood and his stardom has grown immensely with every film release and brand deal. Over the years, he has given several hits and has broken several box office records. Check out his highest-grossing films here!