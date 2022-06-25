30 years of Shah Rukh Khan: WION picks its favourite films of the superstar

Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 02:51 PM(IST)

It's been 30 years since a Delhi-based TV actor burst onto the big screen and grabbed the attention of one and all with his wit, charm and unconventional roles. June 25, 1992, saw the debut of an actor called Shah Rukh Khan in a film called 'Deewana' which co-starred Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor. SRK was comparatively a new face despite his popular stint on the small screen. But it took just a few films to make him the most formidable name in Bollywood.
 
SRK over the years has experimented with genres which haven't always yielded the best results at the box office. Yet, for three decades, the man continues to rule Bollywood. As Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood, we at WION Entertainment pick out our personal favourite SRK film. 
 

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa(1994)

Perhaps the most underrated films' of Shah Rukh Khan, Kundan Shah's 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' was a coming of age film that had the actor playing a young man struggling with his grades in college and wanting to live life playing for a band and wooing the girl of his dream's Ana (Suchitra Krishnamoorthi). The film had an ensemble cast that included Naseeruddin Shah, Deepak Tijori, Ashutosh Gowariker among others.Khan played the good-at-heart unambitious Sunil in the most endearing fashion and made many fall in love with his character Sunil who may have not got the grades or lied a bit too much to his friends for his own convenience but still managed to win hearts with his charm. It was also one of the rare films of Khan where he played a very vulnerable character. Sunil was a misfit, desperately trying to make everyone love him. Khan has over the years played the charmer, the villain, the don. But nothing like Sunil. 

The film released in 1994- a simpler time and 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' reflected the mood of people at that time. It is before Karan Johars and Manish Malhotras of the world introduced Indian audience to glitz and glam and designer wear. The film present the actor Shah Rukh Khan and reminded many of his Television days where he gained his initial stardom playing a regular guy. 

-Shomini Sen
 

(Photograph:DNA)

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

From playing a boy next door to anti-hero,  Shah Rukh Khan has always impressed us with his roles and it's always a delight to see how he brings life to his characters. The characters have not only made him a favourite for cinemagoers but also the undisputed King of Bollywood. 

One film of SRK that has stuck with me over the years is  Aditya Chopra's 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'. In the times when Bollywood love stories were all about drama, fighting for love and rich boy falling for poor girl or vice-versa, 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' felt like a breath of fresh air. Shah Rukh's film taught us how love needs patience and time for it to become rock steady. 

In the film, he had a double role of sorts and he aced in both these contrasting characters. Whether it's was the geeky Surinder Sahni or fun-loving dashing and slightly obnoxious Raj Kapoor. In one frame Khan is shy, soft-spoken and introverted Suri who can go to any length for hid love Tani, and in the next he is Raj, who is an extreme extrovert, confident, loud and entertaining.  

The film was not much appreciated by the critics at the time of its release, but the common love story won hearts of ordinary people. From dialogues, peppy songs 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' was a hit. SRK went into the skin of both the characters and his nuanced performance made an ordinary love story of Suri & Taani extraordinary.

-Pragati Awasthi
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Swades (2004)

In the current Indian cinematic landscape, we are seeing a flurry of so-called movies that are called 'patriotic'. In reality, they do not share a love for the country. They rather have a muscular jingoism that talks about the superiority of the country over all others. Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades, though, was different. 

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, who completes 30 years in the film industry on June 25 this year and gives arguably his career-best performance, the film was a nuanced exploration of the very concept of patriotism. At the centre of the film is a compelling internal struggle within the story's protagonist Mohan Bhargava (Khan). Does he leave his cushy job in a foreign country to serve India's poor? Is it the right thing to do? What does it mean when you say you love your country? Can he be worth more to his home country than at NASA in the US? The films ponders upon these questions. It has aged very, very well for a film released in 2004. Also look out for an awesome soundtrack produced by AR Rahman.

-Kshitij Mohan Rawat
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Baadshah (1999)

Despite being approved by the masses as the King of romance, Shah Rukh Khan has been a part of a wide range of cinema. If you revisit the actor's filmography, you will find variations in characters, format, and moods. But if I have to pick my favourite SRK film amongst his enormously long-spanning career, the 1999 action-comedy 'Baadshah' and the 2016 drama 'Fan' would always come at the top of my list of SRK's favourite films. 

Though 'Baadshah' and 'Fan' failed to perform well at the box-office, Shah Rukh does his part with all his strength and what he is good at-comedy and thriller. 'Baadshah' is a wonderful mix of drama, comedy and thriller. As an actor, he has the ability to make the audience chuckle with his wit and silly expressions. While in the film 'Fan', Shah Rukh brilliantly pulled off the double act of a Bollywood superstar and a possessive-crazy fan. The intensity and comic-timing that he brought to the screen in these two films could only be possible for someone of his calibre.

-Gayatri Adiraj
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Om Shanti Om (2007) 

The Deepika Padukone and SRK-starrer 'Om Shanti Om' has been my favourite King Khan movie so far. I loved the storyline, Khan's acting, costumes, and everything else about the film too. How the movie showcased the concept of reincarnation felt unique and I loved how it was intertwined with a love story. The film was directed by Farah Khan and also featured Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Arjun Rampal in key roles. 

-Kirtika Katira 
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

