30 years of Shah Rukh Khan: WION picks its favourite films of the superstar

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

From playing a boy next door to anti-hero, Shah Rukh Khan has always impressed us with his roles and it's always a delight to see how he brings life to his characters. The characters have not only made him a favourite for cinemagoers but also the undisputed King of Bollywood.

One film of SRK that has stuck with me over the years is Aditya Chopra's 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'. In the times when Bollywood love stories were all about drama, fighting for love and rich boy falling for poor girl or vice-versa, 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' felt like a breath of fresh air. Shah Rukh's film taught us how love needs patience and time for it to become rock steady.



In the film, he had a double role of sorts and he aced in both these contrasting characters. Whether it's was the geeky Surinder Sahni or fun-loving dashing and slightly obnoxious Raj Kapoor. In one frame Khan is shy, soft-spoken and introverted Suri who can go to any length for hid love Tani, and in the next he is Raj, who is an extreme extrovert, confident, loud and entertaining.



The film was not much appreciated by the critics at the time of its release, but the common love story won hearts of ordinary people. From dialogues, peppy songs 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' was a hit. SRK went into the skin of both the characters and his nuanced performance made an ordinary love story of Suri & Taani extraordinary.



-Pragati Awasthi



(Photograph:Twitter)