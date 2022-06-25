30 years of Shah Rukh Khan: WION picks its favourite films of the superstar

It's been 30 years since a Delhi-based TV actor burst onto the big screen and grabbed the attention of one and all with his wit, charm and unconventional roles. June 25, 1992, saw the debut of an actor called Shah Rukh Khan in a film called 'Deewana' which co-starred Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor. SRK was comparatively a new face despite his popular stint on the small screen. But it took just a few films to make him the most formidable name in Bollywood.
SRK over the years has experimented with genres which haven't always yielded the best results at the box office. Yet, for three decades, the man continues to rule Bollywood. As Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood, we at WION Entertainment pick out our personal favourite SRK film.