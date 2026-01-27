/3 total solar eclipses in 3 years: Where and how to see, and paths of totality

The huge path of totality means it will be visible to millions of people across the world. The skies will be clear throughout the region, making it clearly visible. Luxor, Egypt, will witness the longest totality on land, not just for this eclipse, but for the entire 21st century. The longest total solar eclipse in recorded history happened on June 15, 743 BC, and lasted for 7 minutes and 28 seconds. The next such eclipse is not due to happen before 2114.