/3,000+ km/h? How fast can F-15IA fighter jets go?

Capable of hitting Mach 2.5, the Israeli F-15IA fighter jet leverages twin engines to reach speeds exceeding 3,000 km/h while carrying a massive 13,380-kilogramme payload.
According to Boeing specifications, the F-15IA is engineered to reach a maximum speed of Mach 2.5 during high-altitude flight. This is roughly 3,017 km/h, securing its place among the fastest active combat jets globally.
Data from General Electric confirms this speed is generated by two F110-GE-129 afterburning turbofan engines. When the afterburners are fully engaged, these powerplants produce a combined thrust of over 58,000 pounds.
Reports from aviation analysts indicate the jet's massive thrust allows it to accelerate from Mach 0.8 to Mach 1.2 in under 25 seconds. This rapid acceleration is essential for pilots evading enemy air defences during long-range missions.
While the aircraft easily reaches Mach 2.5 at high altitudes, US Air Force operational data notes its speed is restricted closer to sea level. In denser air, the jet maintains a safe top speed of around Mach 1.2 to prevent structural stress.
Unlike stealth fighters, military records show the F-15IA carries up to 13,380 kilogrammes of weapons externally. When fully loaded with heavy munitions, the jet's top speed naturally decreases due to increased aerodynamic drag.
Even while pushing supersonic speeds, the aircraft maintains a large operational range of 2,222 kilometres using conformal fuel tanks. Defence publications report its advanced design also reduces operating costs by 25 per cent compared to older models.
For the Israeli Air Force, this blend of Mach 2.5 speed and heavy payload is a major tactical advantage. Defence experts note it allows forces to rapidly intercept incoming threats and execute deep strikes with overwhelming firepower.