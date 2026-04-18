'295 days at sea': How USS Abraham Lincoln broke its own world record, twice

The supreme irony of USS Abraham Lincoln's legacy is written in deployment orders. The ship chosen to host the announcement that the Iraq War's combat phase was ‘over’ in May 2003 has been in near-continuous operational service ever since returning to the Middle East, the Pacific, and the Indian Ocean on deployment after deployment. Rather than being the ship that ended America's wars, Abraham Lincoln became one of the most continuously deployed carriers in the modern U.S. Navy, breaking its own records not once but twice and spending more consecutive days at sea than any nuclear carrier in the post-Cold War era.