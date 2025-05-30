/28 Years Later to The Conjuring-Last Rites: Most-anticipated horror flicks to release this year

(Photograph: Instagram )

Black Phone 2

The supernatural flick Black Phone 2, the sequel to Black Phone. Which is an adaptation of the 2004 short story by Joe Hill. The plot of the second part has not been revealed yet. The first part was about the story of a boy who starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer's previous victims, after being abducted and locked in a basement. Helmed by Scott Derrickson, it stars Mason Thames, Miguel Mora, Arianna Rivas, Madeleine McGraw, Ethan Hawke, and Jeremy Davies among others. The supernatural horror flick is scheduled to release on October 17.