/28 Years Later to The Conjuring-Last Rites: Most-anticipated horror flicks to release this year

Published: May 30, 2025, 16:49 IST | Updated: May 30, 2025, 16:49 IST
From 28 Years Later to The Conjuring: The Last Rites, check out the list of most anticipated horror films, which is scheduled to release this year.
1 / 7
(Photograph:Instagram)
Horror flicks to release in 2025
These upcoming films will showcase a blend of comedy, thrill and suspense.
2 / 7
(Photograph:Instagram)
Weapons
Weapons is all about high school students from one particular classroom who vanish without a trace on the same night, same time, except for one child. The community left panic-stricken questioning who or what was behind their appearance. Helmed by Zach Cregger, the film stars Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Austin Abrams, Brian Tyree Henry, Tom Burke, and Alden Ehrenreich among others. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 8.
3 / 7
(Photograph:Instagram)
Bring Her Back
Bring Her Back revolves around a brother and sister who witness a horrendous ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother. Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, the film stars Sally Hawkins, Jonah Wren Philips, Billy Barratt, Sora Wong and Mishca Heywood among others. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 4.
4 / 7
(Photograph:Instagram)
M3GAN 2.0
M3GAN 2.0 is set two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence went rogue and embarked on a murderous rampage. Amid this, her creator Gemma is planning to resurrect her creation to take down Amelia, a military-grade weapon that will be used as an infiltration spy. How Amelia's self-awareness increases and begins to fight M3GAN forms the main crux of the story. Helmed by Gerard Johnstone, the film stars Jenna Davis, Ivanna Sakhno, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald, Allison Williams, and Brian Jordan Alvarez among others. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 27.
5 / 7
(Photograph:Instagram)
Black Phone 2
The supernatural flick Black Phone 2, the sequel to Black Phone. Which is an adaptation of the 2004 short story by Joe Hill. The plot of the second part has not been revealed yet. The first part was about the story of a boy who starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer's previous victims, after being abducted and locked in a basement. Helmed by Scott Derrickson, it stars Mason Thames, Miguel Mora, Arianna Rivas, Madeleine McGraw, Ethan Hawke, and Jeremy Davies among others. The supernatural horror flick is scheduled to release on October 17.
6 / 7
(Photograph:Instagram)
28 Years Later
28 Years Later tells the story of a group of survivors of the rage virus who are living on a small island. But, when the survivor decides to explore the dark heart of the mainland, he soon discovers a mutation, that has spread not only to the infected but to the survivors as well. Directed by Danny Boyle, it stars Jodi Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Edvin Ryding, and Alfie Williams. The apocalyptic film is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 20.
7 / 7
(Photograph:Instagram)
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren once again take up a case where they try to vanquish a demon from a family's home. Directed by Michael Chaves, it features Vera Farmiga, Mia Tomlinson, Taissa Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ben Hardy, and Shannon Kook among others. The Conjuring: Last Rites is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 5.