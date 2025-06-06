/'25 times more powerful than Supernovae': Astronomers identify the brightest blast since Big Bang

(Photograph: NASA )

Shedding Light on Galactic Cores

These findings have not only expanded the catalogue of known astronomical events but they also offer new insights into the turbulent environments and unpredictable nature of supermassive black holes. The smooth, long-lasting flares are results of complex interactions between stellar matter and black hole accretion processes that are still not fully understood. The discovery of ENTs opens the door to deeper investigations into the life cycles and behavior patterns of galaxies and the extreme physics at play in their centres.