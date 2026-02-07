LOGIN
From India to England, here’s what happened to last 5 defending T20 World Cup champions

As the 2026 T20 World Cup is all set for the opening clash, here is a look at last five champions and their performance in the consequent tournament. The list features the likes of England, Australia, West Indies and Sri Lanka. 

1. 2022 T20 World Cup champions England - Eliminated in semifinal in 2024
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. 2022 T20 World Cup champions England - Eliminated in semifinal in 2024

Defending champions England, who lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in 2022, fell short of retaining the trophy at the 2024 edition. Entering the tournament as one of the favourites with a balanced and experienced squad, England navigated the group stages to reach the semifinals but were unable to take the final step.

2. 2021 T20 World Cup champions Australia - Eliminated in Super 12 in 2022
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. 2021 T20 World Cup champions Australia - Eliminated in Super 12 in 2022

Defending champions Australia, who claimed their maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in 2021, endured a frustrating title defense at the 2022 edition on home soil. Despite the advantage of familiar conditions and a settled core, Australia struggled for consistency during the Super 12 stage, suffering crucial defeats and failing to secure dominant wins.

3. 2016 T20 World Cup champions West Indies - Eliminated in Super 12 in 2021
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. 2016 T20 World Cup champions West Indies - Eliminated in Super 12 in 2021

Defending champions West Indies, who famously lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in 2016, were unable to mount a strong title defense at the 2021 edition in the UAE and Oman. Despite entering the tournament with a reputation for power-hitting dominance in the shortest format, the Caribbean side endured a difficult campaign in the Super 12 stage.

4. 2014 T20 World Cup champions Sri Lanka - Eliminated in Super 10 in 2016
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

4. 2014 T20 World Cup champions Sri Lanka - Eliminated in Super 10 in 2016

Defending champions Sri Lanka, who clinched their maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in 2014, endured a disappointing title defense at the 2016 edition in India. Entering the tournament as experienced campaigners with a proven core, Sri Lanka struggled to find momentum in the fiercely competitive Super 10 stage.

5. 2012 T20 World Cup champions West Indies - Eliminated in semifinal in 2014
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

5. 2012 T20 World Cup champions West Indies - Eliminated in semifinal in 2014

Defending champions West Indies, who lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2012, were unable to retain their crown at the 2014 edition in Bangladesh. Despite entering the tournament with high expectations and a squad packed with explosive match-winners, the Caribbean side’s campaign ended in the semifinals, where they were outplayed by Sri Lanka.

