/Meet 5 bowlers fastest to 100 T20I wickets ft Rashid Khan (Test playing nations only)

From Arshdeep Singh to Rashid Khan here is a look at five bowlers fastest to 100 T20I wickets. The list also features the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Rashid Khan achieved the milestone of fastest to 100 T20I wickets on 10 March 2020, during a T20I match against Ireland in Greater Noida, India. He dismissed Kevin O’Brien to complete his 100 wickets in just 53 matches, breaking the previous record.
Sri Lankan leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga became the fastest bowler from his country to reach 100 wickets in T20 internationals, achieving the milestone in just 63 matches. He reached the landmark in July 2024 against Afghanistan in Dambulla, further strengthening his status as one of the most impactful bowlers in the shortest format.
Arshdeep Singh created history on 19 September 2025, during India’s Asia Cup match against Oman, by becoming the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in men’s T20 internationals. He achieved the landmark in just 64 matches, making him the fastest fast bowler from a Full Member nation to reach this mark, and the fourth-fastest overall.
Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf etched his name into T20I history by becoming the fastest bowler to reach 100 wickets, achieving the milestone in just 71 matches. Known for his raw pace, sharp bouncers, and fearless approach, Rauf has been a constant wicket-taking threat in all phases of the game, especially at the death.
Pakistan’s left-arm pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi became one of the fastest bowlers to claim 100 T20I wickets, reaching the landmark in just 74 matches. Renowned for his ability to swing the new ball at high pace and deliver deadly yorkers at the death, Shaheen has been a match-winner across conditions.