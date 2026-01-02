/2026 Numerology: Why the rare ‘Sun-Mars’ pact makes this the ultimate ‘Power Year’

The Year 1 is the number of the "Pioneer." Combined with Mars' restless drive, 2026 will see a record number of people quitting traditional employment to start their own ventures. The "Alliance" provides the courage (Mars) to follow the vision (Sun). The corporate ladder will feel too slow for many; the urge to be the "Captain of the Ship" will be irresistible. If you have been sitting on a business idea, the numerology of 2026 dictates that you launch it now or regret it for the next nine years.