Social media platforms are abuzz with claims that 2025 might be destined to echo one of the darkest years in modern history, and users have a curious observation: the calendar for 2025 exactly matches that of 1941. Now, this means every date in 2025 falls on the exact same day of the week as it did in 1941. To be precise, January 1, in both years falls on a Wednesday. This finding has sparked online speculation, with some suggesting the match is more than coincidence.