2023's top 10 horror movies so far: Talk to Me, Influencer, Skinamarink, and more

Oct 07, 2023

Halloween, the beloved holiday of spooks and scares, is once again on the horizon. And what better way to celebrate this eerie season than by diving headfirst into a world of cinematic nightmares? 2023 has proven to be a spine-tingling year for horror aficionados, with an array of terrifying tales that have left audiences trembling in the darkness of the cinema. From chilling ghost stories to gruesome slashers, the year has gifted us a plethora of horrors that push the boundaries of fear. Let's embark on a hair-raising journey through the best horror films of the year. Whether you're a seasoned horror buff or just looking for a heart-pounding thrill this Halloween, the list promises to satisfy your craving for terror and suspense.



1. Talk to Me

Directed by twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou, known for their YouTube channel RackaRacka, the film follows the story of Mia, a moody teenager portrayed by Sophie Wilde. Mia's attempt to use a supernatural party trick to communicate with the dead goes viral, leading to terrifying consequences as she tries to connect with her late mother. The movie stands out for its inventive imagery, shocking gore, and the Philippou brothers' ability to create a sense of unease throughout.



2. Evil Dead Rise

An earthquake disrupts power and mobile connections while also bringing forth the feared Necronomicon Ex-Mortis. While this setup may seem somewhat contrived, once the malevolent tome unleashes Deadite chaos, along with a barrage of gore and scares, these concerns quickly become insignificant.



3. No One Will Save You

No One Will Save You, Kaitlyn Dever takes centre stage as Brynn, a character who communicates not through words but through actions, emotions, and the profound power of silence. In a world where alien invasions are a recurring threat, this unique film explores the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable odds.



4. M3GAN

M3GAN delivers a gripping experience from beginning to end, regardless of your typical stance on eerie doll-themed films. The titular doll itself is a striking creation, distinctly different from the predominantly passive dolls seen in other horror works who do eerie things only when they are off-camera. Its design is meticulously crafted to instill an unsettling sense of the uncanny valley rather than aiming for hyperrealism. Her eyes are shaded, exuding an uncanny and devilishly intelligent aura that far surpasses human capabilities. The doll's inherent frightfulness strikes a primal chord, well before it embarks on its rampage.



5. Deliver Us

The premise of Deliver Us revolves around a nun's claim of immaculate conception, anticipating the birth of special twins — the Messiah and the Antichrist — leading the Vatican to intervene. This audacious concept forms the foundation of Lee Roy Kunz and Cru Ennis' visually stunning low-budget film, which employs fire and brimstone imagery to cultivate a sense of unease.



6. Beau is Afraid

Beau Wasserman (Joaquin Phoenix), a neurotic individual, sets out on an absurd and convoluted odyssey to attend his mother's funeral. His journey takes a bizarre turn when he misses his flight due to the theft of his keys and luggage. To compound his troubles, he finds himself locked out of his apartment, surrounded by a group of homeless individuals. Things take an even darker twist as he encounters an intruder, a police officer, and a murderous assailant on the street. To add to his misfortune, he is struck by a food truck. As he awakens from this traumatic ordeal, he discovers himself in the company of a married couple dealing with their daughter's struggles with suicidal thoughts and a volatile war veteran, among other unpredictable encounters that continue to unfold. This film will not tickle everyone's fancy, but if you enjoy having your mind twisted like a pretzel, then buckle up and prepare for a wild ride.



7. Influencer

Influencer tells the tale of Madison, portrayed by Emily Tennant, a renowned social media influencer experiencing a lonely and uneventful trip to Thailand, contrary to her Instagram posts. While pondering her boyfriend's cancellation of the trip, Madison crosses paths with CW, played by Cassandra Naud, a fearless and mysterious traveller who offers to guide her to some of the most picturesque Instagram-worthy spots. The film effectively utilises a premise that might have easily become a mere gimmick, and Naud and Saper shine as the main characters, skilfully navigating their attempts to decipher each other's intentions amid various challenges.



8. Brooklyn 45

Ted Geoghegan's latest film takes audiences on an electrifying journey through history, seamlessly blending style and emotion in a real-time movie predominantly set in a single room. In this gripping séance thriller, a group of World War II veterans assembles shortly after the war's end, coming together to support a friend's quest to communicate with his recently departed wife. Little do they know that their gathering will unleash a series of eerie events that defy their expectations.



9. Skinamarink

Kyle Edward Ball's debut feature navigates a precarious balance between storytelling and artistic expression, anxiety and monotony, and the realms of fantasy and reality. Ball, working on ridiculous budget of just $15,000, was able to capture the essence of fears associated with growing up.



10. In My Mother's Skin

In My Mother's Skin is a Filipino film set at the end of World War II, following the story of Tala, who must protect her brother and sick mother when their father is taken away for potentially hiding gold from Japanese soldiers. The film combines elements of dark fantasy, possession horror, and disturbing gore, drawing inspiration from Guillermo del Toro's style. It's a visually stunning and intense story that remains gripping until the very end.



