/2023 Lake Huron UFO: Will Trump's Declassification Finally Reveal the Wreckage?

President Trump's 2026 declassification directive could finally unseal US intelligence on the 2023 Lake Huron UFO, after November 2024 FOIA docs proved Canada secretly recovered the object's debris.
On February 12, 2023, a US Air Force F-16 fighter jet fired an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to shoot down an ‘octagonal object’ with hanging strings flying at 20,000 feet over Lake Huron.
While the public was told the search was suspended within days due to weather, a November 2024 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) release revealed that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) actually recovered debris from the lake in March 2023.
The declassified Canadian documents indicated the recovered wreckage may have contained a module from a commercial weather monitoring equipment company, though US and Canadian defense officials remained publicly silent on confirming the object's origin.
In February 2026, President Trump officially directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and relevant agencies to identify and release all government files related to UAPs, UFOs, and extraterrestrial life, directly targeting these unresolved military encounters.
Because the object was shot down by a US jet but landed in Canadian waters where the RCMP led the recovery, the upcoming Trump declassification is expected to force transparency on the joint NORAD intelligence sharing regarding the physical wreckage.
The incident exposed significant gaps in North American radar programming. The Lake Huron object was only detected because NORAD temporarily widened its radar filters to look for slow-moving, low-altitude clutter following the earlier Chinese spy balloon incident.
With the 2026 declassification order in effect, transparency advocates expect the US Department of Defense to finally release the unredacted gun-camera footage from the F-16 intercept and the definitive US intelligence assessment of the Canadian-recovered debris.