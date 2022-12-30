2022: The year of coronavirus and its variants

Written By: Tanya Shrivastava Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

Many countries faced a rise and fall in COVID-19 cases. The year 2022 was not an easy one for countries like India, the US, and towards the last quarter, the nighmare returned to China. As coronavirus cases are once again on a rise, take a quick look at the list of countries that reported cases:

Australia

In July, the country reported more than 50,000 cases in a day amounting to over 300,000 cases of highly transmissible new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. In response, the Australian government urged companies to let their employees work from home and advised everyone to wear masks and get booster doses immediately. But in spite of the massive surge in covid cases in China, Australia has no plans to impose covid restrictions on travellers from there

United Kingdom

In 2022, the UK witnessed a peak in Covid cases in January. It reported more than a million cases in the very first month. In July, according to data released by Britain's Office for National Statistics, with coronavirus cases largely driven by the super-infectious omicron variant, the number of cases across Britain surged by more than 30%. Data showed that more than 3 million people in the United Kingdom had Covid in the last week of June, although the hospitalisation and fatality rate was certainly low. Britain's Health Security Agency said they were seeing more Covid outbreaks in care homes for older people and a rise in admissions to intensive care units of people over 65.

China

When it comes to Covid, China is the name which strikes first. Over time, most countries around the world were able to control coronavirus cases but China was the only nation which was not able to bring down the daily cases. China had issued a zero-Covid policy and lockdowns in several cities to control the number of cases in the country. Currently, according to experts, China may be clocking millions of cases per day in the coming year. Amid the surge in cases, China's National Health Commission has said that it will no longer publish daily COVID-19 figures, without specifying the reasons for the change.

USA

Just like India, the US also witnessed a new wave of Covid in the first month of 2022, reporting more than 900,000 cases a day. During the first wave, the estimated Covid cases were three to four times larger than the official numbers. But as the citizens of the US followed Covid guidelines, in September 2022, President Joe Biden said the pandemic in the country is over. "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We're still doing a lot of work on it...but the pandemic is over," Biden said.

India

In the very first month of 2022, India started reporting thousands of cases leading the country to witness a third wave of COVID-19 in the early months. People travelling from foreign countries were testing positive for Covid variant Omicron. Many companies announced work-from-home for their employees. From reporting over a million cases to a hundred cases in a day, India successfully brought down the daily Covid cases count. But amid a surge in BF.7 subvarient in China, Indians are once again scared that they may witness a fourth wave in the coming year. The Indian government has once again urged people to wear masks and follow Covid guidelines in a bid to control the rise in cases.

