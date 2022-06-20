2022 FIFA World Cup: Reliving previous 5 finals before showpiece event in Qatar

In the 2002 edition's final, held in Japan, Ronaldo propelled his side to an emphatic 2-0 win over Oliver Kahn & Co. at the International Stadium, Yokohama. After a goalless first-half, Ronaldo produced the first goal whereas Germans conceded another in the next 12 minutes to go 2-0 down and eventually lose the title (despite being better in ball possession).
Thus, Cafu -- Brazil's most capped player of all-time -- and his unstoppable men created history as the country lifted their fifth WC trophy.
(Photograph:AFP)
2) Italy beat France in a thrilling and controversial finale
In the 2006 final, Italy were up against Zinedine Zidane-led France. While the regulation time saw the score being 1-1, Italy emerged on top in the penalty shootout to beat the French line-up 5-3 at the Olympiastadion, Berlin in front of nearly 70,000 people. Italy's Andrea Pirlo was awarded the Man of the Match whereas Zidane -- who played his last match in the tournament finale -- was awarded the Golden Ball as the best player of the edition.
The match is vividly remembered due to Zidane's infamous headbutt to Marco Materazzi. The war of words between both players in the intense clash escalated, resulting in France captain's headbutt. The referee's red card to Zidane brought an absurd end to his international career, in one of the most unthinkable manners.
(Photograph:AFP)
3) Spain beat Netherlands in 2010
During the 2010 FIFA World Cup final, in Johannesburg, Iker Casillas -- Spain's longest serving captain -- led his troops to an emphatic 1-0 win over Netherlands in a hard-fought and gruelling encounter. Spain's victory was sweeter as it was their first World Cup triumph, as well as the maiden World Cup title by a European team outside Europe. Andres Iniesta was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match whjereas Casillas returned with the Golden Glove as FIFA's outstanding goalkeeper of the 32-team tournament.
The final took place in front of over 84,000 people and was also watched by many worldwide on television as the tournament was a huge success across the globe.
(Photograph:AFP)
4) Germany beat Argentina to clinch 2014 edition's title
After missing out on the coveted title in 2002, Philip Lahm-led star-studded Germany beat Lionel Messi-starrer Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final, which was held in Brazil. Following some missed opportunities by both sides, Germany's Mario Götze took his side to a crucial 1-0 lead in the 113th minute of the marquee fixture as his country clinched its fourth World Cup title and the first ever since the German reunification.
Gotze won the Player-of-the-Match whereas Messi settled with the Golden Ball as FIFA's outstanding player in the competition. Germans' win was on the back of a spirited team effort right throughout the tournament, with many players shining such as Thomas Muller, Mesut Özil, Manuel Neuer, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Toni Kroos, Lukas Podolski, etc.
(Photograph:AFP)
5) France beat Croatia 4-2 to win title in 2018
In the last edition's summit clash, Mario Mandzukic, Antione Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe were the goal scorers for Hugo Lloris-led France as they lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy for the second time. After grabbing a 2-1 lead at halftime, the French line-up made life miserable for the inexperienced Croatian team, who was playing their maiden finale, to make it 4-1 before Luka Modric & Co. continued to fight and reduced the lead by scoring their second goal before the last 20 minutes.
Nonetheless, it was too late by then as France managed to hold onto their lead and won their first-ever World Cup after 20 years (second overall). Croatian captain Modric won the Golden Ball, which he described as "bittersweet" as his side won hearts whereas France went onto lift the coveted trophy in Russia.