2022 FIFA World Cup: Reliving previous 5 finals before showpiece event in Qatar

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 07:06 PM(IST)

Before the 2022 Qatar World Cup kicks off later this year, here's reliving the last five finals which saw different winners each and every time:

1) Brazil beat Germany 2-0 in 2002 final

In the 2002 edition's final, held in Japan, Ronaldo propelled his side to an emphatic 2-0 win over Oliver Kahn & Co. at the International Stadium, ‎Yokohama. After a goalless first-half, Ronaldo produced the first goal whereas Germans conceded another in the next 12 minutes to go 2-0 down and eventually lose the title (despite being better in ball possession).

Thus, Cafu -- Brazil's most capped player of all-time -- and his unstoppable men created history as the country lifted their fifth WC trophy.

(Photograph:AFP)