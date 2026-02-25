/2,000 km range, air-launched power: What is Israel’s secret Golden Horizon missile reportedly offered to India?

According to multiple media reports, Golden Horizon is estimated to have a range of between 1,000 and 2,000 kilometres, with some assessments placing it closer to 1,500–2,000 kilometres. By comparison, Israeli systems such as Rampage and Air LORA have reported ranges of around 282 kilometres. If integrated with the Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI fleet, such a missile would substantially extend India’s stand-off strike reach, enabling aircraft to engage high-value targets from significantly greater distances.