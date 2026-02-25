LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /2,000 km range, air-launched power: What is Israel’s secret Golden Horizon missile reportedly offered to India?

2,000 km range, air-launched power: What is Israel’s secret Golden Horizon missile reportedly offered to India?

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Feb 25, 2026, 17:48 IST | Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 17:48 IST

Golden Horizon is estimated to have a range of between 1,000 and 2,000 kilometres, with some assessments placing it closer to 1,500–2,000 kilometres.

A High-Profile Visit and a Strategic Offer
1 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

A High-Profile Visit and a Strategic Offer

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ben Gurion Airport during his second visit to Israel since 2017. As PM Modi prepares to address the Knesset and hold bilateral talks with Netanyahu, reports have emerged that Israel has offered to supply India with its Golden Horizon air-launched ballistic missile. The proposal has not been officially confirmed by either government.

What Is Golden Horizon?
2 / 7
(Photograph: www.rafael.co.il)

What Is Golden Horizon?

Golden Horizon is understood to be an air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM), though official specifications remain undisclosed. Leaked United States intelligence documents in October 2024 suggested Israel was working on two systems: Golden Horizon and Rocks, the latter developed by RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems and believed to derive from the Anchor target missile. Golden Horizon is reportedly linked to Israel’s Silver Sparrow target missile used in missile defence trials.

Range and Strike Envelope
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Range and Strike Envelope

According to multiple media reports, Golden Horizon is estimated to have a range of between 1,000 and 2,000 kilometres, with some assessments placing it closer to 1,500–2,000 kilometres. By comparison, Israeli systems such as Rampage and Air LORA have reported ranges of around 282 kilometres. If integrated with the Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI fleet, such a missile would substantially extend India’s stand-off strike reach, enabling aircraft to engage high-value targets from significantly greater distances.

Why Air-Launched Ballistic Missiles Matter
4 / 7
(Photograph: www.rafael.co.il)

Why Air-Launched Ballistic Missiles Matter

Air-launched ballistic missiles remain rare, fielded by only a handful of countries including Russia, China and Israel. Federico Borsari of the Centre for European Policy Analysis told Forbes that Israeli ALBMs offer “more operational flexibility… allowing for an overall longer reach as the launching aircraft can obviously get closer to the target compared to a ground launcher.”

Penetrating Hardened Targets
5 / 7
(Photograph: ANI)

Penetrating Hardened Targets

Golden Horizon is also believed to be designed for deeply buried and fortified targets. Strategic infrastructure today is often shielded by reinforced concrete and subterranean construction, requiring high-speed impact for effective penetration.

Comparison with India’s Existing Arsenal
6 / 7

Comparison with India’s Existing Arsenal

India operates the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and long-range Agni ballistic systems. However, ALBMs represent a different operational category. Unlike ground-based systems, they combine aircraft mobility with ballistic speed, reducing exposure to enemy air defences. The speed of Brahmos is 3,415–3,430 km/h. or mach 2.8

Strategic Implications for India
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Strategic Implications for India

For India, a system such as Golden Horizon could expand its aerial strike envelope without relying solely on ground launch platforms. Paired with long-range fighter aircraft, it would enhance stand-off precision strike options against hardened strategic targets, strengthening deterrence while maintaining operational flexibility.

Trending Photo

If the US strikes Iran, why F-22 could be the first fighter jet to enter Iranian airspace?
8

If the US strikes Iran, why F-22 could be the first fighter jet to enter Iranian airspace?

No DRS, Box TVs, and No iPhone: The last time Zimbabwe played in India, the world looked like this
5

No DRS, Box TVs, and No iPhone: The last time Zimbabwe played in India, the world looked like this

2,000 km range, air-launched power: What is Israel’s secret Golden Horizon missile reportedly offered to India?
7

2,000 km range, air-launched power: What is Israel’s secret Golden Horizon missile reportedly offered to India?

The Bluff: 5 Reasons Priyanka Chopra being the defining force of the film
6

The Bluff: 5 Reasons Priyanka Chopra being the defining force of the film

Did Trump end 8 conflicts in 10 months? WION fact-check on US president’s BIG war claims
10

Did Trump end 8 conflicts in 10 months? WION fact-check on US president’s BIG war claims