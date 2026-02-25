/2,000 km range, air-launched power: What is Israel’s secret Golden Horizon missile reportedly offered to India?

Golden Horizon is estimated to have a range of between 1,000 and 2,000 kilometres, with some assessments placing it closer to 1,500–2,000 kilometres.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ben Gurion Airport during his second visit to Israel since 2017. As PM Modi prepares to address the Knesset and hold bilateral talks with Netanyahu, reports have emerged that Israel has offered to supply India with its Golden Horizon air-launched ballistic missile. The proposal has not been officially confirmed by either government.
Golden Horizon is understood to be an air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM), though official specifications remain undisclosed. Leaked United States intelligence documents in October 2024 suggested Israel was working on two systems: Golden Horizon and Rocks, the latter developed by RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems and believed to derive from the Anchor target missile. Golden Horizon is reportedly linked to Israel’s Silver Sparrow target missile used in missile defence trials.
According to multiple media reports, Golden Horizon is estimated to have a range of between 1,000 and 2,000 kilometres, with some assessments placing it closer to 1,500–2,000 kilometres. By comparison, Israeli systems such as Rampage and Air LORA have reported ranges of around 282 kilometres. If integrated with the Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI fleet, such a missile would substantially extend India’s stand-off strike reach, enabling aircraft to engage high-value targets from significantly greater distances.
Air-launched ballistic missiles remain rare, fielded by only a handful of countries including Russia, China and Israel. Federico Borsari of the Centre for European Policy Analysis told Forbes that Israeli ALBMs offer “more operational flexibility… allowing for an overall longer reach as the launching aircraft can obviously get closer to the target compared to a ground launcher.”
Golden Horizon is also believed to be designed for deeply buried and fortified targets. Strategic infrastructure today is often shielded by reinforced concrete and subterranean construction, requiring high-speed impact for effective penetration.
India operates the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and long-range Agni ballistic systems. However, ALBMs represent a different operational category. Unlike ground-based systems, they combine aircraft mobility with ballistic speed, reducing exposure to enemy air defences. The speed of Brahmos is 3,415–3,430 km/h. or mach 2.8
For India, a system such as Golden Horizon could expand its aerial strike envelope without relying solely on ground launch platforms. Paired with long-range fighter aircraft, it would enhance stand-off precision strike options against hardened strategic targets, strengthening deterrence while maintaining operational flexibility.