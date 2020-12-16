1971 war anniversary: PM Modi lights 'Swarnim Vijay Mashal'
1971 war between India and Pakistan is a tale of valour of Indian warriors. December 16, 2020 marks the beginning of 50th year of India's complete victory over Pakistan in a war that resulted in liberation of Bangladesh
PM Narendra Modi visited National War Memorial (NWM) on Wedenesday and paid tribute to all bravehearts of 1971 war
(Photograph:ANI)
Remembering the fallen
He remembered those who fell to save millions from Pakistan's tyranny.
(Photograph:ANI)
The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashal'
On the occasion of 'Vijay Divas', PM Modi lit 'Swarnim Vijay Mashal from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial. Vijay Diwas is observed every year on December 16 as a mark of victory over Pakistan
(Photograph:ANI)
The beacon
These Mashals will be carried to various parts of the country including to villages of Param Vir Chakra and MahaVir Chakra Awardees of 1971 War.
(Photograph:ANI)
The commemorative year
This year will be celebrated as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the logo of the commemorative year. In an official release on Tuesday, the Ministry said, "In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic Victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of a Nation - Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest Military Surrender after the World War - II.
(Photograph:ANI)
Tale of Indian valour
The 1971 Indo-Pak war lasted for almost 13 days and ended on December 16. Pakistan's Army General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi surrendered before the Indian Army and Mukti-Bahini leading to the creation of a new state in India's east called Bangladesh. Gen. Niazi surrendered along with his 93,000 Pakistani troops. In the image, planes of Indian Air Force can be seen paying tribute to Indian soldiers.