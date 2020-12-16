1971 war anniversary: PM Modi lights 'Swarnim Vijay Mashal'

The commemorative year

This year will be celebrated as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the logo of the commemorative year. In an official release on Tuesday, the Ministry said, "In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic Victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of a Nation - Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest Military Surrender after the World War - II.



(Photograph:ANI)