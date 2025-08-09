/Mind control psychic ops, Cold War condom-drop, Acoustic kity, Fidel Castro assasination – 19 shockingly bizarre, real and declassified CIA operations

The CIA started an operation to recover a Soviet submarine that sank in the North Pacific. Soviets continued to patrol that area, making it difficult. Henry Kissinger asked the CIA to collaborate with Howard Hughes via the Hughes Glomar Explorer, a deep-sea mining vessel. CIA and DoD believed that a salvage operation had the potential to retrieve nuclear submarine-launched ballistic missiles, nuclear torpedoes, code books, and cryptographic gear. But media leaks informed the Soviets of the operation only half was recovered.