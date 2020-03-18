18 March in history: First monoplane invented, first person to make spacewalk and more

From the invention of the first monoplane to the first person to make a spacewalk, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1906

First monoplane is invented by Trajan Vuia, makes 12-metre flight

(Photograph:WION)

1922

Colonial court sentences MK Gandhi 6 years of prison for sedition.

(Photograph:WION)

1965

USSR's Alexey Leonov becomes first to make spacewalk.

(Photograph:WION)

1967

Supertanker Torrey Canyon spills 100,000 tons crude oil off UK coast.

(Photograph:WION)

2000

Taiwan elects new president ending 55-year Nationalist Party rule.

(Photograph:WION)