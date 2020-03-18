18 March in history: First monoplane invented, first person to make spacewalk and more

Get WION News app for latest news
First monoplane is invented by Trajan Vuia, makes 12-metre flight
(Photograph:WION)
Colonial court sentences MK Gandhi 6 years of prison for sedition.
USSR's Alexey Leonov becomes first to make spacewalk.
Supertanker Torrey Canyon spills 100,000 tons crude oil off UK coast.
Taiwan elects new president ending 55-year Nationalist Party rule.