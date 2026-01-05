/17 and counting! Joe Root joins legendary list of most 150-plus scores in Test cricket

England's Joe Root now has 17 150-plus scores in Test cricket after his 41st Test ton which came in Sydeny Test of Ashes 2025-26. Others on the list are Sachin Tendulkar (20), Brian Lara (19), Kumar Sangakkara (19), and Don Bradman (18).
India batter Sachin Tendulkar is on the top of the list, like most of cricket record lists, with 20 150-plus scores in Test cricket out his record 51 hundreds. His highest score in Test cricket is 248 not out.
West Indies great Brian Lara scored 19 150-plus Test scores in his career out of his 34 Test tons - that is a conversion rate of more than 50 per cent. His highest in Test cricket is all time highest of 400 not out.
Sri Lanka batter Kumar Sangakkara, who may have retired with much cricket left in him, also scored 19 150-plus Test scores out his 38 tons - a conversion rate of exact 50 per cent. His highest Test score was 319.
Australia legend Don Bradman scored 18 150-pus scores in Test cricket out of his 29 Test hundreds in 52 matches. He scored 6,996 Test runs at an average of 99.94.
England maestro Joe Root scored 160 in Sydney Test of Ashes 2025-26 and now has 17 150-plus scores in Test cricket out of 41 Test tons - joint-third most along with Ricky Ponting and behind only Jacques Kallis (45) and Sachin Tendulkar (51).