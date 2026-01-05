LOGIN
17 and counting! Joe Root joins legendary list of most 150-plus scores in Test cricket

Prashant Talreja
Published: Jan 05, 2026, 18:06 IST | Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 18:06 IST

England's Joe Root now has 17 150-plus scores in Test cricket after his 41st Test ton which came in Sydeny Test of Ashes 2025-26. Others on the list are Sachin Tendulkar (20), Brian Lara (19), Kumar Sangakkara (19), and Don Bradman (18).

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 20 150-plus scores in Tests
(Photograph: BCCI)

India batter Sachin Tendulkar is on the top of the list, like most of cricket record lists, with 20 150-plus scores in Test cricket out his record 51 hundreds. His highest score in Test cricket is 248 not out.

Brian Lara (West Indies) - 19 150-plus scores in Tests
(Photograph: AFP)

West Indies great Brian Lara scored 19 150-plus Test scores in his career out of his 34 Test tons - that is a conversion rate of more than 50 per cent. His highest in Test cricket is all time highest of 400 not out.

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 19 150-plus scores in Tests
(Photograph: AFP)

Sri Lanka batter Kumar Sangakkara, who may have retired with much cricket left in him, also scored 19 150-plus Test scores out his 38 tons - a conversion rate of exact 50 per cent. His highest Test score was 319.

Don Bradman (Australia) - 18 150-plus scores in Tests
(Photograph: AFP)

Australia legend Don Bradman scored 18 150-pus scores in Test cricket out of his 29 Test hundreds in 52 matches. He scored 6,996 Test runs at an average of 99.94.

Joe Root (England) - 17 150-plus scores in Tests
(Photograph: AFP)

England maestro Joe Root scored 160 in Sydney Test of Ashes 2025-26 and now has 17 150-plus scores in Test cricket out of 41 Test tons - joint-third most along with Ricky Ponting and behind only Jacques Kallis (45) and Sachin Tendulkar (51).

