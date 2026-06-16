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160-foot flying giant: What weapons can the B-52 bomber carry?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 15:43 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 15:43 IST

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress carries a massive 70,000-pound payload. From nuclear cruise missiles and JDAMs to Harpoon anti-ship missiles, this USD 84 million bomber drops the widest array of US military weapons.

The 70,000-Pound Payload
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The 70,000-Pound Payload

The 159-foot Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is a massive airborne weapons magazine. It boasts an immense payload capacity of 70,000 pounds, allowing the heavy bomber to carry the widest array of munitions in the US military inventory.

The Internal Rotary Launcher
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The Internal Rotary Launcher

To maximise internal storage, the B-52 utilises a rotary dispenser fitted directly inside its main bomb bay. This rotating mechanism acts like a giant cylinder, sequentially dropping up to eight precision cruise missiles or nuclear weapons.

Nuclear Cruise Missiles
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Nuclear Cruise Missiles

As a key pillar of America's strategic deterrence, the B-52 is heavily armed for nuclear war. It carries long-range weapons like the AGM-86B Air-Launched Cruise Missile and the AGM-181 cruise missile.

Precision Conventional Strikes
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Precision Conventional Strikes

Beyond nuclear weapons, the USD 84 million bomber drops a devastating array of conventional explosives. This includes advanced Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) and the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) to precisely eliminate high-value targets.

Massive Area Bombing
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Massive Area Bombing

During major conflicts, the B-52 executes massive bombing runs by dropping unguided gravity bombs. A single aircraft can unleash 51 heavy 500-pound bombs at once, devastating wide-area troop concentrations and completely breaking enemy morale.

Maritime Dominance
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Maritime Dominance

The bomber is not just restricted to attacking land targets; it is a highly lethal maritime hunter. The B-52 frequently assists the US Navy by deploying up to eight AGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship missiles or dropping Quickstrike naval mines to blockade strategic shipping lanes.

The Hypersonic Testbed
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The Hypersonic Testbed

Despite its 1952 maiden flight, the B-52 remains the US Air Force's premier heavy testbed. It frequently acts as a mother ship, routinely used to test-launch massive experimental hypersonic missiles and advanced aerospace vehicles.

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