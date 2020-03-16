16 myths on coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus which has reported 169,924 positive cases and 6,521 deaths in China so far was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The deadly virus has adversely affected the global economy and has disrupted daily life.
Here are certain myth busters to eliminate the misconceptions among the people regarding the virus.
There is no evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline has protected people from infection with the new coronavirus.
It only helps people to recover from the common cold and not the new coronavirus. It cannot prevent respiratory infections.
