16 myths on coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The deadly virus has adversely affected the global economy and has disrupted daily life.

Here are certain myth busters to eliminate the misconceptions among the people regarding the virus.

Hot and humid areas are not safe

Take precautions regardless of the area you live in. COVID-19 can be transmitted in hot and humid as well.

Washing hands with soap frequently can eliminate the risk of the transmission of the infection.

 

Snow and cold climate also triggers virus

The normal body temperature remains around 36.5°C (97.7°F) to 37°C (98.6°F) even in the extreme external temperature.

Therefore, there is no way that the new coronavirus can be killed in cold weather.

Hot bath will not help you fight the virus

As mentioned earlier, the normal body temperature remains around 36.5°C (97.7°F) to 37°C (98.6°F) even in the extreme external temperature.
Cleaning your hands frequently with alcohol-based hand wash will eliminate the risk.

COVID-19 can not be transmitted through mosquito bites

No cases suggest that mosquitos can be the carriers for the new coronavirus.
 
It is a respiratory virus. Hence, it primarily spreads through coughs or sneezes of the infected person. The nose discharge and even the saliva of the patient can transmit the virus.

Can hand dryers kill the new coronavirus?

Absolutely not. Use them just to dry your hands. To kill the virus, washing hands frequently is highly recommended.

UV disinfection lamps cannot sterilise our skin

Ultraviolet disinfection lamp can cause skin irritation. Hence, they shouldn't be used to sterilize areas of skin.

These radiations cannot kill the virus.

Use of thermal scanners not very effective

It takes 2 to 10 days for the people infected with the virus to get sick with a fever. 

The thermal scanner can only detect people with fever after the infection and not the infected people with normal temperature.

Spraying alcohol or chlorine cannot kill the virus

Alcohol and chlorine can be useful to disinfect surfaces but spraying them all over your body cannot kill the existing virus in your body.

How safe are international packages?

The packages are absolutely safe and people are not at risk of getting infected as the new coronavirus cannot survive long on non-living objects.

Do pneumonia vaccines protect you?

Vaccines against pneumonia, such as pneumococcal vaccine and Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) vaccine, do not protect you from the new coronavirus.

Rinsing nose with saline regularly cannot eliminate infection

There is no evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline has protected people from infection with the new coronavirus.

It only helps people to recover from the common cold and not the new coronavirus. It cannot prevent respiratory infections.

Consuming garlic doesn't help

Consuming garlic can be healthy as it has antimicrobial properties but there have been no cases where garlic protected people from the infection.

Can sesame oil block the path of COVID-19?

There are some chemical disinfectants that can kill the 2019-nCoV on surfaces, they have little or no effect. But, sesame oil is not one of them.

Does it only affect older people?

COVID-19 can be transmitted to people regardless of their age.

Older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions are more vulnerable to be affected by the new coronavirus.

Role of antibiotics

The antibiotics cannot work against the new coronavirus. It only kills bacteria. 

The infected person may receive antibiotics to prevent bacterial co-infections.

Cure to prevent the COVID-19?

There are no specific medicines or vaccines available to prevent or treat the new coronavirus.
 

