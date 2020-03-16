16 March in history: First liquid-fuelled rocket, Treaty of Versailles and more!

From the first liquid-fuelled rocket to the scrapping of the Treaty of Versailles by Adolf Hitler, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1926

Robert H. Goddard successfully tests first liquid-fuelled rocket.

1935

Adolf Hitler scraps the Treaty of Versailles.

1968

 US soldiers kill 500 unarmed villagers in My Lai, Vietnam.

1988

Saddam orders gas attack on Iraqi town Halabja, killing 5000 kurds.

2012

Sachin Tendulkar scores his 100th century in International Cricket.

 

