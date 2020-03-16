16 March in history: First liquid-fuelled rocket, Treaty of Versailles and more!

Get WION News app for latest news
From the first liquid-fuelled rocket to the scrapping of the Treaty of Versailles by Adolf Hitler, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
Robert H. Goddard successfully tests first liquid-fuelled rocket.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Adolf Hitler scraps the Treaty of Versailles.
US soldiers kill 500 unarmed villagers in My Lai, Vietnam.
Saddam orders gas attack on Iraqi town Halabja, killing 5000 kurds.
Sachin Tendulkar scores his 100th century in International Cricket.