Displayed at Kartavya Path, the missile reflects a shift in how India presents its strategic capabilities, signalling advances in speed, reach and indigenous defence technology, particularly in the maritime domain.
India’s 77th Republic Day parade on January 26 will feature a significant first: the public debut of the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s long-range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile (LRAShM), reported ANI. Displayed at Kartavya Path, the missile reflects a shift in how India presents its strategic capabilities, signalling advances in speed, reach and indigenous defence technology, particularly in the maritime domain.
The LRAShM is a hypersonic glide missile developed by DRDO to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Navy. The anti-ship missile has a range of approximately 1,500 kilometres and is designed to target enemy warships across vast stretches of the Indian Ocean Region. Its induction is intended to strengthen India’s maritime deterrence and its ability to protect critical sea lanes.
One of the most defining feature of the missile is its hypersonic speed, allowing it to reach targets up to 1,500 kilometres away in a very short time, potentially within 15 minutes. 'We will be able to destroy all classes of warships using this particular missile. This will increase India's capability in the ocean waters," Project Director A Prasad Goud told ANI. According to THE Director, its speed and flight profile significantly reduce the probability of detection and interception by enemy radar and air defence systems, enhancing its survivability in contested environments.
Unlike conventional ballistic missiles, the LRAShM uses hypersonic glide technology. After launch, the glide vehicle travels at extremely high speeds while maintaining high aerodynamic efficiency. This allows it to manoeuvre and glide over long distances, making its trajectory harder to predict and intercept compared to traditional missile systems.
Although not much information is made public, the missile can carry different payloads, enabling it to engage a wide range of naval targets. Project Director Goud has stated that the system is capable of defeating all classes of warships deployed in ocean waters, thus it is expected to give the Indian Navy, a potent long-range strike option against surface combatants.
Hypersonic missiles represent the future of advanced warfare. DRDO is simultaneously working on hypersonic glide missile and hypersonic cruise missile technologies, with the capability to extend ranges to between 3,000 and 3,500 kilometres as the technology matures.
The Republic Day parade will also showcase other key indigenous platforms, including the Dhanush Gun System, Akash (L) Launcher, Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System and Akash missile variants, highlighting the breadth of India’s domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.