/‘130 light years away’: NASA's Hubble Telescope discovers rare ‘Zombie Star’ formed from a violent cosmic collision

In visible light, WD 0525+526 resembles a heavy but otherwise ordinary white dwarf. However, ultraviolet observations with Hubble revealed faint carbon signatures in its hydrogen-rich atmosphere – an indicator of its merger origin. Normally, hydrogen and helium form a thick insulating envelope around a white dwarf, preventing elements like carbon from surfacing. In a merger, these outer layers can be almost entirely burned away, leaving a much thinner envelope that allows carbon to rise to the surface. Dr Snehalata Sahu, first author of the study, said only ultraviolet data can reveal such hidden merger remnants, which may be far more common than previously thought.

