/'13.4 billion light years away': Did you know the most distant galaxy discovered?

The distance to JADES-GS-z14-0 is measured not simply by light-years travelled but by its redshift value, calculated at z = 14.32. This indicates that the universe has expanded more than 15 times since the light left the galaxy. While the light has been travelling for 13.4 billion years, the galaxy’s present-day location would be much farther away, over 33 billion light-years from Earth, because of cosmic expansion.