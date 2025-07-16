LOGIN
12th volcano eruption in 4 years: Reykjanes peninsula of Iceland covered in molten lava

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 15:17 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 15:23 IST

Visuals shared on social media showed the volcano from the Reykjanes peninsula of Iceland belching smoke and glowing hot lava flows with a massive fissure between 700 m and 1,000 m in length.

Volcano erupts in Reykjanes peninsula
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Volcano erupts in Reykjanes peninsula

A volcano erupted in the Reykjanes peninsula of Iceland on Wednesday (July 16, 2025), the country's meteorological office said. The eruption has been marked as the latest in a series of outbreaks near the capital in the recent past.

Dozen eruptions since geological systems
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Dozen eruptions since geological systems

The North Atlantic island nation with its many glaciers and volcanoes, which is often referred to as a land of ice and fire, has now seen a dozen eruptions since geological systems on its Reykjanes peninsula reactivated in 2021.

The 12th volcanic eruption
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The 12th volcanic eruption

The Icelandic Meteorological Office confirmed that this is the 12th volcanic eruption in the North Atlantic island nation since 2021, according to a report in Al Jazeera.

Massive fissure
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Massive fissure

The meteorological department of Iceland said that magma made its way through the Earth's crust and opened a massive fissure between 700 m and 1,000 m in length.

Lava flows from long cracks
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Lava flows from long cracks

The outbreaks, known as fissure eruptions, are characterised by lava flows emerging from long cracks in the Earth's crust, rather than from a central crater.

Reykjanes volcanic eruptions
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Reykjanes volcanic eruptions

The Reykjanes volcanic eruptions have, so far, not threatened Iceland's capital, Reykjavik, or released substantial ash into the stratosphere, thereby preventing disruptions to air travel.

Fishing town of Grindavik
7 / 8
(Photograph: Facebook)

Fishing town of Grindavik

The nearby fishing town of Grindavik, which had around 4,000 residents before a 2023 evacuation, remains largely abandoned due to ongoing risks from lava flows and frequent earthquakes.

Over 30 active volcanos
8 / 8
(Photograph: Pexels)

Over 30 active volcanos

Iceland, about the size of Kentucky in the United States and home to under 400,000 people, is known for having over 30 active volcanoes.

