12th Fail To Tumse Na Ho Payega: Films That Motivate You To Overcome Challenges

Jan 18, 2024

Films have the power to bring about a change in our lives. As the reels roll, they unfold stories that resonate with our struggles, triumphs, and the indomitable human spirit. Here's a list of must-watch films that deliver valuable life lessons, inspiring you to navigate challenges with resilience, never giving up, and facing life head-on.

12th Fail

12th Fail is a powerful story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer who triumphed over failure. Set against the backdrop of Chambal, this film reveals the struggles of a determined boy who faced poverty and academic setbacks but never gave up on his dream. Vikrant Massey shines in the lead role, portraying Manoj's unwavering spirit. The film vividly portrays the hurdles Manoj faces - from academic setbacks to menial jobs and a relentless pursuit of success. Supported by a stellar cast, the narrative delves into the essence of resilience and determination. Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra crafts a compelling journey of self-discovery, making every twist and turn resonate with the audience.

Tumse Na Ho Payega

Directed by Abhishek Sinha, Tumse Na Ho Payega caters to both the social-media-savvy youth and those accustomed to conventional norms. The film follows Gaurav Shukla's journey, breaking away from a suffocating corporate culture to pioneer his startup. Abhishek Sinha brilliantly captures the middle-class struggles against societal expectations and parental pressure, emphasising the need to redefine success. The film resonates with everyone stuck in unfulfilling jobs, offering a poignant life lesson: "Tum decide karoge if you have failed or passed."

Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai stands tall as an exceptional legal drama, teaching us the power of perseverance. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and featuring a stellar performance by Manoj Bajpayee, the film depicts the real-life struggle of Advocate PC Solanki in bringing justice to a sexually assaulted minor. With courage and determination, Solanki faces powerful adversaries, demonstrating that one person can make a difference against injustice. The film's outstanding storytelling, gripping drama, and powerful dialogues, coupled with Bajpayee's extraordinary performance, make it a must-watch.

Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway

In Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Debika Chatterjee, played by Rani Mukerji, fights against the Norwegian childcare services to regain custody of her children. Based on a real-life incident, the film teaches us the indomitable strength needed to confront the toughest challenges. Mukerji's portrayal captures the essence of a mother's relentless pursuit of justice, even in the face of societal biases and stereotypes. Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway brings to light the complexities of cultural clashes and the fight against injustice, with Jim Sarbh delivering standout moments.

Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu is a compelling spy thriller offering valuable life lessons. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and starring Sidharth Malhotra, the film delves into the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It follows Amandeep Singh's covert mission, brilliantly portrayed by Malhotra, emphasising wit, ingenuity, and unwavering patriotism. Bagchi's direction maintains a fast-paced narrative, skillfully creating the 1970s Pakistan milieu. Sidharth's performance shines in intense scenes, complemented by noteworthy portrayals from the supporting cast. Mission Majnu teaches resilience, resourcefulness, and the enduring spirit of patriotism, making it a must-watch with thrilling action and impactful dialogues.

