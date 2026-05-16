/112 nations signed a UN resolution on Hormuz, Iran ignored it! What happens next?

Analysts see three plausible paths: First, a negotiated transit deal where Iran grants passage in exchange for sanctions relief — the most likely near-term outcome given back-channel European and Chinese diplomacy. Second, a military enforcement operation led by the US and UK naval coalition — high-risk and potentially reigniting full-scale war. Third, prolonged stalemate where Iran uses the Strait as leverage in broader nuclear and ceasefire negotiations, keeping the world's energy markets on edge for months. The next 30 days of diplomacy will be decisive.