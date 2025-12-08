/11 major differences between the 4th-gen fighter jets and 5th-gen fighter jets

Fifth-generation fighters feature internal weapons bays and shaped fuselages reducing radar cross-section (RCS) to less than 0.1 square metres compared to fourth-generation RCS of 5-10 square metres. Stealth shaping reflects radar waves away rather than absorbing energy. Internal carriage eliminates external stores increasing radar reflectivity. Fourth-generation fighters rely on large radar profiles making detection easier. Su-57 and F-22 remain invisible to conventional radar until within visual range.