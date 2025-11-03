/10 years of missile development: How India’s defence tech has evolved

DRDO is scheduled to test Dhvani hypersonic glide vehicle by end of December 2025. The missile achieves speeds exceeding Mach 6 reaching approximately 7,400 kilometres per hour. Dhvani has estimated range of 6,000 to 10,000 kilometres with payload capacity of 300 to 500 kilograms. The missile uses two-stage propulsion with rocket booster and scramjet glide. Thermal protection handles temperatures up to 2,000 to 3,000 degrees Celsius during hypersonic flight.