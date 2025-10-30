Indira Gandhi was Indian Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 to 1984 untill her assassination. She was a charismatic leader and oversaw many major milestone in the history of Independent India, like Green Revolution, Nationalisation of Indian Banks and India's first Nuclear Weapon Program. But her rule is mostly remembered for the declaration of Emergency after being accused of electoral malpractice, which led to severe backsliding of democracy and civil rights. She was assassinated by her bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh in her residence. This was a retaliation of the Operation Blue star, a military operation she had ordered in June 1984 to remove Sikh militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sikhism’s holiest shrine.