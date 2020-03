10 unusual sports in the world

Quidditch, wife carrying, toe wrestling - these are some of the games which have strangely become famous around the world.

Quidditch

The Harry Potter series introduced the fictional game of Quidditch to the world.



The game consists of two teams with seven players on each side.

The fictional game had the players mounted on the broomstick whereas in the modern-day Quidditch, players must lay with a broom between their legs.

