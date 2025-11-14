LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /10 trains with the most stunning interiors

10 trains with the most stunning interiors

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 14, 2025, 12:44 IST | Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 12:44 IST

Luxury trains like Maharajas’ Express, Venice Simplon Orient Express, and Rovos Rail feature stunning interiors with rich heritage designs and modern comfort. These trains deliver unforgettable, elegant journeys. 

Maharajas’ Express, India
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Maharajas’ Express, India

Maharajas’ Express is known for its royal-style interiors inspired by India’s heritage. The train has 23 carriages with four classes of cabins, each with private bathrooms. Interiors include rich fabrics, traditional art and handcrafted furniture, blending luxury and culture.​

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, Europe
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, Europe

This vintage train from the 1920s features elegant Art Deco interiors with polished wood, marble bathrooms, and luxurious furnishings. It travels through Europe connecting cities like London, Paris, and Venice with classic style.​

Rovos Rail, South Africa
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Rovos Rail, South Africa

Known as "the most luxurious train," Rovos Rail combines Victorian-style mahogany paneling and antique fixtures with spacious private suites and elegant lounges. It offers an intimate luxury experience traversing Southern Africa.​

Golden Eagle Danube Express, Europe
4 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Golden Eagle Danube Express, Europe

This train features a stylish blend of historical and modern design, with spacious sleeping cabins and fine dining cars. It covers scenic routes along the Danube across Eastern Europe offering luxury and comfort.​

Belmond Royal Scotsman, Scotland
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Belmond Royal Scotsman, Scotland

Offering luxury through the Scottish Highlands, the Royal Scotsman boasts classic wood interiors, plush armchairs and private suites with breathtaking views. It features wine pairings and fine dining on its intimate journeys.​

Eastern & Oriental Express, Southeast Asia
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Eastern & Oriental Express, Southeast Asia

Blending colonial charm with modern amenities, this train passes through Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Its grand suites and elegant dining reflect the past’s grandeur with today’s comfort.​

Deccan Odyssey, India
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Deccan Odyssey, India

This train is like a travelling palace with royal decorations inspired by traditional Indian motifs. It has spas, dining cars, and lounges, focusing on comfort during rich cultural tours in India.​

Belmond Andean Explorer, Peru
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Belmond Andean Explorer, Peru

South America's luxury sleeper features soft neutral tones, alpaca wool throws, and polished wood. Local culture and modern design create a blend ideal for relaxing over long scenic routes.​

Belmond Hiram Bingham, Peru
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Belmond Hiram Bingham, Peru

Famous for luxurious blue-and-gold carriages, fine dining, and spectacular views, this train connects Cusco to Machu Picchu, combining elegance and nature.​

Golden Chariot, India
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Golden Chariot, India

The Golden Chariot showcases South Indian heritage in its elegant interiors. It features well-appointed cabins, fine cuisine, and luxury entertainment for an immersive travel experience.​

Trending Photo

Top 7 Delhi areas with the worst AQI
7

Top 7 Delhi areas with the worst AQI

Bihar election 2025 results| Tejashwi may cling to Raghopur, but CM dreams sink with RJD, here’s why
9

Bihar election 2025 results| Tejashwi may cling to Raghopur, but CM dreams sink with RJD, here’s why

5 key reasons behind NDA's historic win in Bihar elections
5

5 key reasons behind NDA's historic win in Bihar elections

Bihar Election 2025 Results | From Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap to Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal - Top seats to watch out - Who won, who lost
13

Bihar Election 2025 Results | From Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap to Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal - Top seats to watch out - Who won, who lost

From Aneta Rygielska to Wiktoria Rogalinska, top contenders to win World Boxing Cup 2025
5

From Aneta Rygielska to Wiktoria Rogalinska, top contenders to win World Boxing Cup 2025