/10 trains with the most stunning interiors

Luxury trains like Maharajas’ Express, Venice Simplon Orient Express, and Rovos Rail feature stunning interiors with rich heritage designs and modern comfort. These trains deliver unforgettable, elegant journeys.
Maharajas’ Express is known for its royal-style interiors inspired by India’s heritage. The train has 23 carriages with four classes of cabins, each with private bathrooms. Interiors include rich fabrics, traditional art and handcrafted furniture, blending luxury and culture.
This vintage train from the 1920s features elegant Art Deco interiors with polished wood, marble bathrooms, and luxurious furnishings. It travels through Europe connecting cities like London, Paris, and Venice with classic style.
Known as "the most luxurious train," Rovos Rail combines Victorian-style mahogany paneling and antique fixtures with spacious private suites and elegant lounges. It offers an intimate luxury experience traversing Southern Africa.
This train features a stylish blend of historical and modern design, with spacious sleeping cabins and fine dining cars. It covers scenic routes along the Danube across Eastern Europe offering luxury and comfort.
Offering luxury through the Scottish Highlands, the Royal Scotsman boasts classic wood interiors, plush armchairs and private suites with breathtaking views. It features wine pairings and fine dining on its intimate journeys.
Blending colonial charm with modern amenities, this train passes through Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Its grand suites and elegant dining reflect the past’s grandeur with today’s comfort.
This train is like a travelling palace with royal decorations inspired by traditional Indian motifs. It has spas, dining cars, and lounges, focusing on comfort during rich cultural tours in India.
South America's luxury sleeper features soft neutral tones, alpaca wool throws, and polished wood. Local culture and modern design create a blend ideal for relaxing over long scenic routes.
Famous for luxurious blue-and-gold carriages, fine dining, and spectacular views, this train connects Cusco to Machu Picchu, combining elegance and nature.
The Golden Chariot showcases South Indian heritage in its elegant interiors. It features well-appointed cabins, fine cuisine, and luxury entertainment for an immersive travel experience.