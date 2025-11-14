/10 trains that travel through the harshest terrains

From India’s Darjeeling Himalayan Railway to Argentina’s Tren a las Nubes, these trains navigate the world’s harshest terrains. Facing mountains, jungles, and seas, they offer challenging but unforgettable journeys. Know more below.
This UNESCO World Heritage narrow-gauge railway travels through the Himalayas, crossing 102 tunnels and 864 bridges. It climbs steep slopes offering incredible scenic views, famous for its engineering overcoming tough mountainous terrain.
Running along India's western coast, this railway travels 760 km crossing over 2,000 bridges and 90 tunnels. It faces monsoon rains and landslides, making it one of India’s most challenging routes with stunning views of the Arabian Sea.
This line passes rugged Himalayas, with the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel being one of India’s longest railway tunnels. It ensures all-weather connectivity despite heavy snow and landslides, providing stunning mountain vistas.
The "Train to the Clouds" operates at altitudes above 4,200 m in the Andes. It crosses 29 bridges and 21 tunnels through deep canyons and winding slopes, offering breathtaking views in extreme mountainous conditions.
This railway crosses the sea from mainland India to Rameswaram Island via the Pamban Bridge. Built in 1914, it faces severe weather and strong sea winds, making it a vulnerable yet vital route.
Built in the Rocky Mountains, this narrow-gauge railway crosses high bridges like the Devil’s Gate and passes steep cliffs. Weather conditions and altitudes make it a thrilling but challenging ride.
This narrow-gauge railway ascends steep grades and winding mountain passes close to the Alaskan wilderness. It is historically significant and operates in harsh weather and rugged landscapes.
Traveling through rainforests and steep valleys in Queensland, Australia, this railway navigates tough terrain with waterfalls and dense vegetation, popular among tourists for its natural beauty.
This route is famed for a near-vertical ascent with switchbacks, scaling up 500 metres of height quickly. Built in the early 1900s, it remains one of the most remarkable engineering challenges for rail.
Built during WWII, this railway crosses dense jungle, mountainous terrain and numerous bridges. Its history and difficult landscape make it notorious among rail enthusiasts.