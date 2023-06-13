10 tips to keep your skin hydrated when it's 42 degrees outside

Updated: Jun 13, 2023

With the temperature soaring and the weather getting extremely dry, it becomes more and more important to hydrate your skin both internally as well as externally. From drinking a lot of water, to having to reapply SPF number of times in a day, there are multiple ways to keep your skin healthy. Here are 10 easy and effortless tips you can incorporate in your routine to keep your skin hydrated and supple when it's 40 degrees outside.

Bathing

Do not bathe or shower in very hot water. When bathing or showering, make sure that the temperature of the water is not too high. You do not want the natural moisture of your skin to evaporate.

Pat dry

Blot your skin gently dry with a towel instead of vigorously wiping the moisture off.

Gentle cleanser

Choose gentle, hydrating body cleansers instead of harsh, drying ones.

Moisturise your skin

Select an oil-based body moisturizer or gel based if you have oily skin.

When to apply moisturiser

Apply oil or moisturizer immediately after bathing to lock in the moisture.

Eat right

Use an ointment or cream rather than a lotion. Ointments and creams are more effective and less irritating than lotions especially for sensitive skin. Remember to eat right, your skin is affected more from within than outside. Whether lotions or ointments can only be effective if you eat right.

Keep drinking water

Drink a lot of water; Yes, it’s boring and redundant, not just your skin but all of your body organs require just plain water, not diluted with coffee or tea. Add some cut up fruit and ice and set reminders on your phone, carry your sipper everywhere and ask peers around you to drink more water as well, keep reminding each other.

Use unscented products

Use only gentle, fragrance-free skin care products. Some skin care products, such as deodorant soaps, are too harsh for dry, sensitive skin. Dermatologists recommend using products labeled "fragrance-free" especially during summers ​​​​​​​

Use a humidifier

Add moisture to the air. Plug in a humidifier in your office, homes and cars.

Keep reapplying SPF

Incorporate regular application of a gel based SPF with at least 40 points for the day and 25 points during the night. SPF has more to do with protection from radiation which stays in the atmosphere even after the sun sets than with actual sun rays.

