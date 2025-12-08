/ 10 Su-57 fighter jet safety systems that protect pilots in combat

The K-36D-5 ejection seat enables safe pilot escape from zero altitude ground level to 20,000 metres altitude. Modern rocket motors propel pilots clear of aircraft at speeds up to 1,300 kilometres per hour. Automated parachute deployment occurs within seconds of ejection ensuring pilot safety at all altitudes. Seat design absorbs deceleration forces protecting spine and internal organs during violent ejection. K-36 series seats have saved over 500 pilots since introduction demonstrating proven reliability.