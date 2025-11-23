/10 strategic bases that help India dominate the Indian Ocean

(Note: Minicoy is listed already, but included here to emphasise dual-use, air and naval operations)



This base, recently commissioned, provides enhanced monitoring and surface-asset operations along the southern axis of India’s maritime frontier, effectively bridging the Indian Ocean with the Arabian Sea and offering a vantage point near the Maldives and the major sea-lanes in the region. With dual-use capability (air and sea), the facility strengthens India’s strategic depth and ability to respond across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).