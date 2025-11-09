/10 slowest passenger trains in the world

LOGIN
Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 09, 2025, 09:11 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 09:11 IST

The world’s slowest yet most scenic train journeys. From Switzerland’s glacier express to India’s mountain railways and beyond. These trains prove that sometimes travelling slow lets you see the most breathtaking views on earth.

Glacier Express, Switzerland - Average Speed: 37 km/h
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Known as the slowest express train, the Glacier Express takes about 8 hours to cover 291 km between Zermatt and St. Moritz. It travels through 91 tunnels and crosses 291 bridges in the Swiss Alps, offering passengers breathtaking views in a relaxed time frame.​

Nilgiri Mountain Railway, India - Speed: 9 km/h on steep sections
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

This narrow-gauge railway climbs steep mountains in Tamil Nadu, with speeds dropping to 9 km/h on steep grades. Despite the slow pace, it offers unique scenic views through forested hills.​

Darjeeling Railway travels, India - Slow Mountain Travel
(Photograph: X)

Famous for its winding tracks, the Darjeeling Railway travels slowly through the Eastern Himalayas, affording views of tea plantations and snow-capped peaks. Its slow pace is due to steep gradients and sharp curves.

Mettupalayam-Ooty Passenger, India - 9 km/h average on hills
(Photograph: X)

This train line moves slowly through scenic hill stations in southern India. It chugs slowly through dense forests, waterfalls, and winding tracks, ideal for leisurely travellers.

Howrah-Amritsar Express, India
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Running over diverse terrain, this express train has slow stretches at about 20-30 km/h allowing passengers to see varied rural and urban landscapes.

Te Anau to Manapouri, New Zealand - Slow Tourist Train
(Photograph: X)

This tourist train moves slowly through stunning wilderness areas of New Zealand's South Island, designed to offer full appreciation of the scenic beauty.

West Highland Line, Scotland - Slow Scenic Route
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The West Highland Line, running from Glasgow to Mallaig, takes its time travelling 112 miles through rugged highland landscapes, lochs and castles, enhancing the travel experience.

The Inca Rail, Peru - Slow Journey to Machu Picchu
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Train journeys in the Peruvian Andes often move slowly due to steep and winding terrain, offering passengers spectacular views of mountains and the Amazon rainforest.

Kuranda Scenic Railway, Australia - Leisurely Speeds
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

This train passes through tropical rainforests and waterfalls in Queensland. It is built for tourist sightseeing with slow speeds for safety and enjoyment.

Snowdon Mountain Railway, Wales - Slow Mountain Climb
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

A narrow gauge rack railway on Snowdon, Wales’ highest peak, known for its slow ascent. It allows passengers a unique experience climbing a rugged mountain at an easy pace.

