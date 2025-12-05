/10 situations where the Su-57 could perform better than any 4th-gen jets

Situation 1 stealth penetration 0.1m² RCS, 2 extended patrols Mach 1.6 supercruise, 3 dogfight 90° vectoring, 4 BVR 400km radar, 5 stealth weapons internal bay, 6 multi-target 360° fusion, 7 networked 2,500km datalink, and more.
Su-57 0.1m² RCS penetrates defended airspace undetected by 4th-gen radars. F-15/F-16 10m² signature detected 400km while Su-57 remains beyond 50km. First detection enables beyond visual range missile launch advantage. Internal weapons maintain stealth through engagement cycle completing mission undetected.
Su-57 Mach 1.6 supercruise extends combat radius 1,500km versus 1,200km F-16 afterburner limited. 20% fuel efficiency enables 4-hour supersonic patrols without refueling. 4th-gen fighters require tanker support restricting operational flexibility. Su-57 maintains continuous combat air patrol over large areas.
Su-57 3D thrust vectoring ±20° achieves 90° angle-of-attack out-turning F-15 45° limit. 2x instantaneous turn rate 28°/sec versus 14°/sec 4th-gen maximum. Post-stall Cobra manoeuvre evades missile locks positions offensive. 4th-gen pilots cannot match sustained 15g turn capability.
Su-57 N036 AESA radar detects 400km engaging R-37M missiles 300km range. F-16 APG-68 radar limited 200km detection 10-target tracking. Su-57 tracks 30 targets launches first shot advantage. 4th-gen pilots face missile threat before radar warning received.
Su-57 internal bays launch 6 R-77 missiles maintaining 0.1m² RCS profile. F/A-18 external loads increase signature 15m² during combat vulnerable. Stealth preserved through multiple launch/reload cycles undetected. 4th-gen external pylons create permanent 5m² RCS penalty.
Su-57 sensor fusion displays 360° battlespace tracking 30 air/ground threats simultaneously. F-15 radar limited 10-target tracking 120° sector coverage. Automated threat prioritisation reduces pilot workload 40% faster decisions. 4th-gen pilots overwhelmed by multiple simultaneous threats.
Su-57 TKS-2 datalink coordinates 16-aircraft formation 2,500km range real-time targeting. F-16 Link-16 limited 4-aircraft 1,000km coordination range. Collective targeting provides 3x engagement effectiveness multiplier. 4th-gen formations lack situational awareness networked advantage.
Su-57 Himalaya ECM jams 70% incoming ARH missile seekers 360° coverage. F/A-18 ALQ-214 limited 40% effectiveness 180° coverage constraint. Active cancellation defeats radar-guided threats beyond chaff range. 4th-gen aircraft face higher missile kill probability.
Su-57 1,350km/h climb rate reaches 20km altitude 90 seconds versus F-16 120 seconds. 50% faster scramble response intercepts bombers 200km further out. High-altitude advantage engages targets 15km altitude 4th-gen cannot reach efficiently. Strategic bomber interception mission superiority.
Su-57 airframe withstands 6G sustained 20% longer than F-16 5G structural limit. Relaxed stability 25% higher agility margins extended combat. Pilot G-suit tolerance maximised through airframe design optimisation. 4th-gen reaches structural limits 30% faster sustained turns.