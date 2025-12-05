LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /10 reasons why the Su-57 is considered Russia’s most mysterious fighter jet

10 reasons why the Su-57 is considered Russia’s most mysterious fighter jet

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Dec 05, 2025, 15:49 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 15:49 IST

Russia’s Su-57 fighter jet remains one of the world’s most secretive aircraft, with hidden weapons bays and disputed production numbers. Many details remain officially undisclosed, making it one of the most mysterious fighter jets with advanced technology.

Stealth Specifications
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Stealth Specifications

Russia never publicly confirmed the Su-57's exact radar cross-section. Patent filings suggest 0.1-1 square metre RCS, but actual specifications remain state secrets. This contrasts with F-35's openly published - 40 dBsm RCS, adding to the mystery of Russia’s stealth fighter jet.

Weapons Bay Secrets
2 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Weapons Bay Secrets

The Su-57's internal weapons bays remained hidden from public view until November 2025 at Dubai Airshow. Russia kept this crucial design feature secret for 15 years, revealing anti-radiation missiles and Kh-69 stealth cruise missiles only recently. Such high livel of secrecy fuels questions about other hidden capabilities.​

Limited Production Numbers
3 / 10
(Photograph: Defence Forces)

Limited Production Numbers

Russia delivered only 12 Su-57s by end of 2023, with conflicting reports of 10-11 per year since. Official claims state 20 aircraft in 2024, yet independent sources question these figures. Low production rates combined with vague announcements deepen the mystery around actual deployment numbers.​

Combat Operations Remain Highly Classified
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Combat Operations Remain Highly Classified

Russia claims Su-57s entered Ukraine combat in February 2022, but verification came only years later. ​

Stealth Performance Contradicted by Multiple Sources
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Stealth Performance Contradicted by Multiple Sources

Few Aviation experts claim Su-57's RCS is 1,000 times larger than F-35's 0.15 square metre. Yet Russian engineers says it have superior manoeuvrability.

Five Radar System Configuration Remains Unique
6 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Five Radar System Configuration Remains Unique

Su-57 combines three X-band and two L-band radars an unusual configuration designed to detect other stealth fighters like F-35. This design philosophy remains mysterious.

Export Deal
7 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Export Deal

Russia claimed having a "mystery buyer" for the Su-57E export variant at Zhuhai Air Show 2024, but never named the customer. No foreign nation has publicly confirmed ordering the aircraft. ​

Government Secrecy
8 / 10
(Photograph: The National Interest)

Government Secrecy

Russia classifies most Su-57 details as state secrets. Engine specifications, avionics architecture, and software capabilities remain undisclosed officially.

Advanced Engine Development
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Advanced Engine Development

The AL-51F1 "Product 30" engine remains largely classified. It’s upgrades and timeline details remain shrouded in secrecy, adding another layer of mystery to the Su-57 programme.​

Future Production
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Future Production

Russia hints at major production increases and international interest without concrete details. Official statements remain non-committal about export commitments, timelines, or buyers.

Trending Photo

Su-57 fighter jet: 10 components designed specifically for a low-radar profile
10

Su-57 fighter jet: 10 components designed specifically for a low-radar profile

India–Russia Summit 2025: How Soviet's UN support helped India liberate Goa
8

India–Russia Summit 2025: How Soviet's UN support helped India liberate Goa

10 reasons why the Su-57 is considered Russia’s most mysterious fighter jet
10

10 reasons why the Su-57 is considered Russia’s most mysterious fighter jet

Key upgrades the F404-IN20 engine brings to India’s indigenous fighter jet
5

Key upgrades the F404-IN20 engine brings to India’s indigenous fighter jet

IndiGo flight chaos: Why is the airline asking for regulatory exemptions from DGCA?
7

IndiGo flight chaos: Why is the airline asking for regulatory exemptions from DGCA?