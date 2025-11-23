/10 reasons why India should buy a B-2 Bomber

China’s border regions and Pakistan’s strategic zones are increasingly covered by powerful radar-linked Integrated Air Defence Systems (IADS). These systems are specifically built to detect and destroy intruding aircraft. A stealth bomber is designed to evade such defences through radar-absorbing materials and low-observable design, making it far more survivable during the most dangerous phase of a strike mission, entering heavily protected enemy airspace. This ensures India can hit high-value targets with minimal risk of detection or escalation triggered by visible aircraft losses.