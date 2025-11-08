10 oldest running trains in the world

From India’s Fairy Queen built in 1855, to the UK’s Volk’s Electric Railway, these historic trains still run today. Each locomotive tells a story of innovation, heritage, and timeless engineering that continues to captivate rail enthusiasts worldwide.
The Fairy Queen is the oldest working steam locomotive in the world, entered service in 1855. It runs between New Delhi and Alwar occasionally and is listed in the Guinness World Records.
The Kalka Mail is India’s oldest running train, operating since 1866. It originally carried British officials between Kolkata and Shimla and is still active today, now renamed as Netaji Express.
This Austrian freight steam locomotive from 1860 is still operational in the Graz-Köflach railway, regularly carrying tourist trains. It is one of Europe’s oldest running steam engines.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this narrow-gauge “toy train” climbs from plains to hills. It continues functioning almost unchanged, cherished for its heritage and scenic routes.
The Middleton Railway in Yorkshire is the world’s oldest continuously working railway, though modernised. It started as a horse-drawn coal wagonway and now runs heritage steam trains.
This mountain railway is famous for its engineering through steep hills. It remains operational and is a popular tourist attraction with vintage steam and diesel locomotives.
Starting as a wooden wagonway for coal transport, Tanfield Railway is the oldest standard gauge railway in continuous use. It now operates steam engines mostly for tourism.
This steam locomotive runs special passenger services on the Strasburg Railroad, a heritage line in Pennsylvania, preserving early 20th-century rail travel.
The largest operational steam locomotive, it hauls tourist and special trains in the US and was restored to working condition after decades of retirement.
The oldest electric railway in continuous operation, it runs along Brighton seafront and showcases the early age of electric rail transport.