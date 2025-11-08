LOGIN

10 oldest running trains in the world

Published: Nov 08, 2025, 01:33 IST | Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 01:33 IST

From India’s Fairy Queen built in 1855, to the UK’s Volk’s Electric Railway, these historic trains still run today. Each locomotive tells a story of innovation, heritage, and timeless engineering that continues to captivate rail enthusiasts worldwide.

Fairy Queen, India (Built 1855)
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Fairy Queen, India (Built 1855)

The Fairy Queen is the oldest working steam locomotive in the world, entered service in 1855. It runs between New Delhi and Alwar occasionally and is listed in the Guinness World Records.​

Kalka Mail, India (Started 1866)
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Kalka Mail, India (Started 1866)

The Kalka Mail is India’s oldest running train, operating since 1866. It originally carried British officials between Kolkata and Shimla and is still active today, now renamed as Netaji Express.​

GKB 671, Austria (Built 1860)
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

GKB 671, Austria (Built 1860)

This Austrian freight steam locomotive from 1860 is still operational in the Graz-Köflach railway, regularly carrying tourist trains. It is one of Europe’s oldest running steam engines.​

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, India (Opened 1881)
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, India (Opened 1881)

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this narrow-gauge “toy train” climbs from plains to hills. It continues functioning almost unchanged, cherished for its heritage and scenic routes.​

Middleton Railway, UK (Founded 1758)
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Middleton Railway, UK (Founded 1758)

The Middleton Railway in Yorkshire is the world’s oldest continuously working railway, though modernised. It started as a horse-drawn coal wagonway and now runs heritage steam trains.​

Kalka-Shimla Railway, India (Opened 1903)
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Kalka-Shimla Railway, India (Opened 1903)

This mountain railway is famous for its engineering through steep hills. It remains operational and is a popular tourist attraction with vintage steam and diesel locomotives.​

Tanfield Railway, UK (Since 1725)
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Tanfield Railway, UK (Since 1725)

Starting as a wooden wagonway for coal transport, Tanfield Railway is the oldest standard gauge railway in continuous use. It now operates steam engines mostly for tourism.​

Norfolk and Western 475, USA (Built 1906)
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Norfolk and Western 475, USA (Built 1906)

This steam locomotive runs special passenger services on the Strasburg Railroad, a heritage line in Pennsylvania, preserving early 20th-century rail travel.​

Union Pacific 4014 ‘Big Boy’, USA (Built 1941)
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Union Pacific 4014 ‘Big Boy’, USA (Built 1941)

The largest operational steam locomotive, it hauls tourist and special trains in the US and was restored to working condition after decades of retirement.​

Volk’s Electric Railway, UK (Opened 1883)
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Volk’s Electric Railway, UK (Opened 1883)

The oldest electric railway in continuous operation, it runs along Brighton seafront and showcases the early age of electric rail transport.​

