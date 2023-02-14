10 offbeat romantic movies to watch on Valentine's day with your lover

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

Valentine's day 2023: Saint Valentine's Day, that annual celebration of love, is here. People around the world are doing different things to express their love and affection for romantic partners, spouses, family members, and friends. While many couples choose to go out for dinner and so on, the film buffs among them choose to stay home, cosy up, and put on a romantic movie instead. For the latter, here are a few options for those. We have deliberately not included the more prominent movies like Titanic and The Notebook, as the chances are you have already seen most, if not all, of those. So without further ado, here are 10 romantic movies you should watch with your lover:

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

This mind-bending romance tells the story of two lovers, Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet), who decide to erase each other from their memories after a painful breakup. As the procedure takes place, Joel realises that he still loves Clementine and tries to escape the process. The film explores the complexities of relationships and the power of memory.



500 Days of Summer

This quirky indie romance follows Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a hopeless romantic who falls in love with Summer (Zooey Deschanel), a woman who doesn't believe in the concept of love. The movie is not your typical love story and portrays the ups and downs of a relationship in a non-linear way, as Tom reflects on the 500 days he spent with Summer.



Her

In this Spike Jonze-directed futuristic romance, a lonely writer named Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) falls in love with an intelligent operating system named Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). The movie explores the complexities of human relationships in the digital age



Amélie

This whimsical French romance follows the story of a shy waitress named Amélie (Audrey Tautou), who decides to make other people happy after discovering a small box of treasures hidden in her apartment. Along the way, she falls in love with a quirky man named Nino (Mathieu Kassovitz) and tries to find a way to connect with him. The movie is known for its charming and colorful visuals.



Ruby Sparks

This indie romance tells the story of a writer named Calvin (Paul Dano), who creates a character named Ruby (Zoe Kazan) that comes to life. As Calvin falls in love with Ruby, he realises that he can control her actions by writing about her. The movie explores the power dynamics in relationships and the ethics of controlling someone else's life.



Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

This apocalyptic romance follows the journey of Dodge (Steve Carell) and Penny (Keira Knightley), who form an unlikely bond as the world is about to end. The movie explores the idea of finding love in the face of death and the importance of human connection.



Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Edgar Wright's offbeat romantic comedy follows the story of Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera), a slacker who falls in love with a mysterious woman named Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). To win her heart, Scott must defeat her seven evil exes in a series of epic battles. The movie is known for its visuals inspired by video games and quirky humor.



Me and You and Everyone We Know

This indie comedy-drama follows the intersecting lives of various characters in Los Angeles, including a struggling artist named Christine (Miranda July) and a shoe salesman named Richard (John Hawkes). The movie explores the complexities of modern relationships and the challenges of communication in the digital age.



In the Mood for Love

This atmospheric romance tells the story of two neighbors, Mr. Chow (Tony Leung) and Mrs Chan (Maggie Cheung), who form a bond when they suspect their spouses of having an affair. The movie is known for its lush cinematography and evocative score.



The Lobster

This surreal, dystopian love story takes place in a world where single people are sent to a hotel and given 45 days to find a romantic partner or be turned into an animal of their choice. The film follows David (Colin Farrell) as he navigates the strange rules and rituals of this world and falls in love with a fellow guest (Rachel Weisz).



