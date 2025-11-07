/10 most scenic train routes around the world

From Vietnam’s Reunification Express to Switzerland’s Glacier Express, these top 10 scenic train journeys offer stunning views and memorable experiences. Explore nature, culture and landscapes on iconic train routes worldwide.
The Reunification Express runs daily between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, covering 1,072 miles in 2 days. This iconic train journey passes through historic cities and along stunning coastlines, offering a glimpse of Vietnam’s natural beauty and rich culture.
The California Zephyr travels between Chicago and San Francisco, crossing the Rocky Mountains and the Sierra Nevada. Covering 2,438 miles in about 51 hours, it offers panoramic views of mountains, rivers and deserts, considered one of North America’s most beautiful train rides.
Known as the slowest express train, the Glacier Express connects St. Moritz and Zermatt in an 8-hour journey. It covers 180 miles, crossing 291 bridges and 91 tunnels, winding through the breathtaking Swiss Alps with views of meadows, forests and waterfalls.
Running from Glasgow to Mallaig, the West Highland Line passes through the Scottish Highlands and Loch Ness. It covers about 112 miles filled with rugged landscapes, castles, and serene lochs, making it one of Europe’s finest scenic train rides.
This legendary railway stretches nearly 5,772 miles from Moscow to Vladivostok, crossing eight time zones and diverse landscapes including forests, mountains, and steppes. It’s the world’s longest continuous train journey, lasting about 6 days.
Also called the "Toy Train," it runs on a narrow gauge route through tea plantations and misty hills in West Bengal. The 80-mile journey offers unique views of the Kanchenjunga mountain, the third highest peak globally.
Connecting Oslo and Bergen, this 308-mile line takes 6.5 hours through fjords, mountains, and plateaus. It offers a peaceful and majestic Scandinavian landscape experience.
Stretching 760 km along India’s western coast, the Konkan Railway features over 2,000 bridges and 90 tunnels. Passengers enjoy views of beaches, coconut groves, and fishing villages against the Arabian Sea backdrop.
Known as one of South Asia’s most scenic routes, this 6-hour trip passes rolling grasslands, tea plantations, and waterfalls in Sri Lanka’s hill country.
This 2.5-hour train connects Williams, Arizona to the Grand Canyon. It delivers views of the iconic natural wonder, desert landscapes, and wilderness, making it a bucket-list experience for nature lovers.