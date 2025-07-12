Waikiki Beach Hawaii scores maximum 100/100 rating for overcrowding problems making it extremely polluted. Four million visitors yearly create severe congestion across just 2 kilometres of beach frontage. Limited facilities cannot handle visitor volumes during peak tourism seasons. Cleanliness complaints focus on inadequate bin facilities and poor maintenance throughout the day. Crowded conditions prevent proper waste collection and beach sanitation operations. Sand appears covered with discarded items from packed daily crowds. The beach remains popular tourist destination despite consistent negative reviews about pollution and filth.