LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /10 most heavily armed civilian populations in the world

10 most heavily armed civilian populations in the world

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 12, 2025, 16:18 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 16:18 IST

In some countries, civilians own more guns than the military itself. From the US to Switzerland, here are the nations where firearm ownership is part of culture, law, and identity, and how they manage to stay secure despite being heavily armed.

1. United States — The Gun Capital of the World
1 / 10
(Photograph: X)

1. United States — The Gun Capital of the World

With over 393 million firearms owned by civilians, more than its population, the US tops the list by a massive margin. Gun rights are enshrined in the Second Amendment, and ownership ranges from hunting rifles to military-grade semi-automatics.

2. Yemen — Guns as a Way of Life
2 / 10
(Photograph: X)

2. Yemen — Guns as a Way of Life

Despite ongoing conflict, Yemen has one of the highest gun ownership rates globally. In rural areas, carrying a weapon is both a cultural symbol and a necessity. Civilians often possess military-grade weapons left from decades of internal wars.

3. Switzerland — Armed but Peaceful
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

3. Switzerland — Armed but Peaceful

Switzerland has one of the world’s most heavily armed yet safest populations. Every male citizen undergoes military training and keeps their service weapon at home, creating a unique balance between responsibility and readiness.

4. Serbia — A Legacy of the Balkan Wars
4 / 10
(Photograph: X)

4. Serbia — A Legacy of the Balkan Wars

Decades after the Yugoslav wars, Serbia remains flooded with leftover weapons. Civilian ownership is high, but strict new regulations and registration drives have gradually reduced illegal arms circulation.

5. Finland — Hunting Nation
5 / 10
(Photograph: AFP, Reuters)

5. Finland — Hunting Nation

Finland’s long tradition of hunting means nearly one in three citizens owns a firearm. Most are hunting rifles, and the country enforces some of Europe’s strictest gun licensing systems.

6. Canada — Lawful and Licensed
6 / 10
(Photograph: army.mil)

6. Canada — Lawful and Licensed

Canada’s firearm culture is rooted in hunting and sport shooting. Though heavily regulated, civilian gun ownership remains high, with over 12 million registered weapons across the nation.

7. Saudi Arabia — Family Heirlooms and Firearms
7 / 10
(Photograph: Army.mil)

7. Saudi Arabia — Family Heirlooms and Firearms

Gun ownership is part of Bedouin tradition in Saudi Arabia. While automatic weapons are restricted, tribal culture and private collections have kept civilian gun counts among the highest in the Middle East.

8. Iraq — From War to Civilian Hands
8 / 10
(Photograph: af.mil)

8. Iraq — From War to Civilian Hands

Years of conflict have left Iraq saturated with weapons. Many civilians still own firearms for protection due to weak law enforcement and regional instability.

9. Uruguay — South America’s Surprising Entry
9 / 10
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

9. Uruguay — South America’s Surprising Entry

Uruguay has one of the highest civilian gun ownership rates in Latin America. Citizens can legally own firearms for protection, hunting, and sport — with a relatively simple registration process.

10. Norway — Sportsmen, Hunters, and Reservists
10 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

10. Norway — Sportsmen, Hunters, and Reservists

In Norway, gun ownership is common but responsible. Most citizens own firearms for hunting or competitive shooting, and every gun must be registered. Despite the numbers, gun crime remains extremely low.

Trending Photo

From Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Starc, 5 bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025, no.2 will surprise you
5

From Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Starc, 5 bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025, no.2 will surprise you

What if aliens have already designed the perfect hypersonic fighter jet?
5

What if aliens have already designed the perfect hypersonic fighter jet?

Evolution of fighter jets: 1st to 6th generation aircraft explained
7

Evolution of fighter jets: 1st to 6th generation aircraft explained

10 most heavily armed civilian populations in the world
10

10 most heavily armed civilian populations in the world

Could fighter jets be influenced by AI algorithms built by enemy hackers?
7

Could fighter jets be influenced by AI algorithms built by enemy hackers?