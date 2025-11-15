LOGIN
10 most energy-efficient trains in the world

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 15, 2025, 15:23 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 15:23 IST

From Germany’s hydrogen-powered Coradia iLint to Japan’s N700S Shinkansen and India’s Vande Bharat, these trains showcase cutting-edge energy efficiency. Advances like regenerative braking and battery tech reduce rail transport emissions. Know more below.

Alstom Coradia iLint, Germany - Hydrogen-Powered
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Alstom Coradia iLint, Germany - Hydrogen-Powered

The Coradia iLint is the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell passenger train. It emits only water vapour, offering zero direct carbon emissions. It reaches speeds up to 140 km/h and is currently in service in Germany, promoting clean energy in rail transport.​

Indian Railways Vande Bharat 4.0 - Energy Efficient and Safe
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Indian Railways Vande Bharat 4.0 - Energy Efficient and Safe

This modern semi-high-speed train uses the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system. It targets speeds of up to 200 km/h with improved energy use, comfort and safety. Indian Railways plans to run many such trains on its largely electrified network by 2027.​

Shinkansen N700S, Japan - Advanced Energy Management
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Shinkansen N700S, Japan - Advanced Energy Management

The N700S Shinkansen employs lightweight body design and regenerative braking. It uses less energy per passenger kilometer while maintaining safety and speed. It offers a seat capacity of 1,323 and operates at up to 300 km/h.​

Eurostar e320, Europe - Low Carbon Emission
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Eurostar e320, Europe - Low Carbon Emission

Eurostar’s high-speed trains have low carbon footprints, producing just 4 grams CO2 per passenger km, far lower than cars or planes. It connects London to Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam with efficient energy use and high passenger volumes.​

Bombardier Talent 3, Europe - Battery Electric
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Bombardier Talent 3, Europe - Battery Electric

Talent 3 is a battery-electric regional train operating on shorter lines without electrification. It enables clean, silent operation and reduces fossil fuel dependency. The train incorporates smart power management to extend range and optimise consumption.​

Siemens Desiro City, UK - Energy Optimisation
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Siemens Desiro City, UK - Energy Optimisation

This commuter train includes lightweight components, energy-efficient traction, and regenerative braking. It helps reduce energy costs while improving service frequency and reliability in busy urban routes.​

Hitachi Class 800, UK - Hybrid Tech for Efficiency
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Hitachi Class 800, UK - Hybrid Tech for Efficiency

Hitachi Class 800 trains run on a mix of electric power and diesel, switching automatically to optimise fuel use. This hybrid technology reduces emissions on partially electrified lines.​

California High-Speed Rail, USA - Long-Term Energy Goals
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

California High-Speed Rail, USA - Long-Term Energy Goals

Energy efficiency is a core goal of California’s high-speed rail, incorporating aerodynamic trains and renewable energy-powered infrastructure to reduce carbon emissions over long-distance routes.​

Alstom Avelia Horizon, Europe - Double Decker and Eco-Friendly
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Alstom Avelia Horizon, Europe - Double Decker and Eco-Friendly

This new double-decker high-speed train will consume up to 20 per cent less energy than previous models. It uses lightweight materials, enhanced aerodynamics, and smart power management to lower environmental impact.​

China's Fuxing Hao - Eco-Friendly Design
10 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

China’s Fuxing Hao - Eco-Friendly Design

Fuxing Hao high-speed trains focus on reducing noise and energy consumption. The trains combine aerodynamic shape and efficient propulsion systems, improving performance while saving energy.​

