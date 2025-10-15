/10 most advanced rescue helicopters and their lift capacity

From the Sikorsky S-92 to the Leonardo AW101, these are the most advanced rescue helicopters globally, built for rescue missions. Designed for speed, strength, and precision, they handle everything from mountain rescues to disaster relief, and vital in saving lives across land, sea, and air.
The Sikorsky S-92 is trusted for search and rescue (SAR) and offshore energy missions worldwide. Its large cabin fits 19 people, and it offers weather radar, advanced avionics, and a rescue hoist. The S-92’s powerful engines and 4,500kg payload let it fly safely in bad weather and reach emergencies quickly.
The Airbus H145 is famous for mountain rescues and police work. Its advanced autopilot, night vision cockpit, and synthetic vision system help crews fly safely at night or in challenging weather. In Canada, the H145 is praised for flying at high altitudes and providing quick response in remote areas.
The AW139 stands out for its high speed up to 306km/h and a range of 1,250km. With room for 15 passengers and advanced safety features, it operates in over 80 countries. The AW139 is often used for offshore rescue, disaster relief, and medical evacuation.
The CH-47F Chinook is known for its lifting power, with an external lift capacity of up to 9,000 kg. Its twin rotors make it stable and efficient for both military and humanitarian rescue missions. The Chinook supports relief after earthquakes and retrieves casualties from battlefield zones.
The Black Hawk is robust and highly reliable, used in tough rescue scenarios by armed forces and emergency teams. It can carry 11 passengers, is equipped with modern avionics, and is adaptable for medevac, winch rescue, or disaster response. Its record in conflict and disaster zones is unmatched.
The Ka-32’s unique coaxial rotor system makes it very compact and easy to fly in tight spaces. It is trusted for firefighting, high-rise rescue, and winch operations in difficult areas. Widely used in Europe and Asia, it handles urban and mountain emergencies.
The Super Puma helps offshore workers and is relied on by coast guards and disaster teams due to its range (over 800km) and winch capacity. Its advanced navigation and safety systems allow safe operation in storms and over open water.
The AW101 excels in long-range search and rescue. It’s designed for tough places, including icy and maritime climates. It has modern avionics, anti-ice systems, and can be fitted with medical equipment for life-saving missions.
This helicopter is chosen for large offshore SAR and passenger transfer operations. It has a range of over 1,000km, a spacious cabin, and strong all-weather capability, suiting challenging marine rescues.
The EC135 is compact and agile, ideal for city rescues and air ambulance missions. Its quiet rotors and advanced navigation allow safe flying near hospitals or in crowded spaces. Many European and Asian rescue services depend on it for rapid medical response.