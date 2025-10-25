/10 largest countries by internet population in 2025! Where does India stand?

LOGIN
Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 25, 2025, 13:35 IST | Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 13:35 IST

Which countries lead the world online? In 2025, over 5.56 billion people, around 68% of the global population, use the internet, according to Statista. Find out which 10 nations have the largest digital populations and dominate the global online space today. Know more below.

10. Nigeria - 107 Million Users
Nigeria completes the top 10 with 107 million users. Though penetration remains around 39%, according to Statista (2025), mobile growth is rapid.

9. Japan - 109 Million Users
Japan’s mature market has 109 million internet users, equal to 87% population penetration, as given by Statista (2025).

8. Mexico - 110 Million Users
Mexico’s internet audience reached 110 million, about 81% of its population, according to Statista (2025), with increasing urban internet access.

7. Pakistan - 116 Million Users
Pakistan stands at 116 million internet users, a significant increase supported by expanding mobile networks, per Statista (2025).

6. Russia - 133 Million Users
Russia accounts for 133 million internet users, per Statista (2025). Growing broadband and popular domestic platforms strengthen connectivity here.

5. Brazil - 183 Million Users
Brazil’s 183 million users cover almost 85% of the population, according to Statista (2025), driven by booming e-commerce and online social activity.

4. Indonesia - 212 Million Users
Indonesia is fourth with 212 million online, equal to roughly 74% of its population, as reported by Statista (2025). Mobile internet growth powers much of the digital expansion.

3. United States - 322 Million Users
The United States has 322 million internet users, with about 95% penetration, per Statista (2025). Strong infrastructure supports widespread access across urban and rural areas.

2. India - 806 Million Users
India follows with 806 million users, as noted by Statista (2025). Despite lower internet penetration of 55%, affordable smartphones and data have helped India expand its digital population quickly, according to DataReportal (2025).

1. China - 1.11 Billion Users
According to Statista (2025), China leads with a huge 1.11 billion internet users, almost 78% of its population. This massive base drives global digital trends and innovation in mobile apps and online services.

